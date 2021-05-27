Done with taking the first as well as second dose of COVID-19 vaccine? Well, in that case you will need to download the vaccine certificate from CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu. The COVID vaccine certificate is a proof that you have been vaccinated and have very less chances of getting infected with the COVID-19 vaccine. Also Read - CoWIN now allows on-site registration for COVID-19 vaccine for 18-44 age group

Several people have the tendency to share anything and everything on social media, be it Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp. If you are one of them, and recently shared your COVID vaccine certificate on your social media, you should worry. In fact, the government is also warning everyone from posting the vaccine certificate online. Also Read - Best 5 Apps to Get Covid Medicines with 50% discount at your doorsteps

A COVID-19 vaccine certificate includes several personal details including name, date of birth, vaccine details, age, gender, and much more. Sharing your vaccine certificate on a public platform that contains so many crucial details is wrong and can be misused by fraudsters.

The cybersecurity wing took to Twitter to post a warning notice for everyone and urged not to post their vaccine certificate online on a public platform. The tweet noted, “Covid-19 vaccination certificate contains your name and other personal details. Avoid sharing your vaccination certificate on social media platforms as it may be misused by cyber fraudsters to defraud you.” This Twitter account goes by the name CyberDost and handle that is maintained by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the government of India.

For the unaware, after the first dose of vaccine, the government of India issues a provisional certificate that includes details such as date of the second dose, name, age and more. The final vaccine certificate will be issued after the second dose. To download the certificate, you will need to head over to the CoWIN portal, enter your registration number followed by OTP. You will then get the option to download the certificate.