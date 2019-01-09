comscore
Sharp allegedly launches world's lightest 6-inch smartphone with Snapdragon 845 SoC

The Sharp Aquos Zero smartphone retails at TWD 19,990 (approximately Rs 45,765).

  • Published: January 9, 2019 3:57 PM IST
Sharp

Sharp has launched its Aquos Zero device, which is claimed to be the world’s lightest 6-inch smartphone. The company asserts that the light body was achieved leveraging the magnesium alloy and aramid fiber. The handset is all set to debut first in international markets and will go on sale in Taiwan starting from January 15.

The Sharp Aquos Zero is built around Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset under the hood. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch curved OLED Sharp panel with 1440 x 2992 pixels resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It is powered by a 3,130mAh battery. The handset is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Technical Teardown

As for the imaging duties, the smartphone packs a single 22.6-megapixel camera with an f/1.9 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. It is unknown whether the device is equipped with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) or Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). However, the handset is IP68-certified against water and dust. The smartphone comes with Dolby Atmos support, single SIM, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. Additionally, it reportedly features two charging ICs, that is said to aid heat dissipation during heavy usage.

The Sharp Aquos Zero comes in a single color option – Meteorite Black. The handset retails at TWD 19,990 (approximately Rs 45,765). Additionally, on purchasing the device before the end of February, one can get a free Bluetooth headset with it.

