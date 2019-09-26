Smartphone maker Sharp has introduced three new smartphones in its Aquos series. The first one is the Sharp Aquos Zero2 which is a flagship smartphone with 240Hz screen refresh rate. The next are two mid-rangers, Sharp Sense 3 and Sense3 Plus. Here is all you need to know about the new Sharp smartphones.

Sharp Aquos Zero2 specifications and features

As mentioned above, the Sharp Aquos Zero2 is the only smartphone in the industry to come with a super-fast 240Hz screen refresh rate. It is double than what Asus ROG Phone 2 offers (120Ghz). It is a 6.4-inch curved OLED panel running at a full HD+ resolution and has a waterdrop-style notch on top.

The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, and face unlock feature too. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

In the photography department, the Sharp Aquos Zero2 houses a dual-camera setup at the back featuring a 12-megapixel (f/1.7 aperture) lens and a secondary 20-megapixel (f/2.4) sensor ultrawide angle lens. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel front camera. The smartphone runs Android 10 OS out-of-the-box, which is impressive. What is not so impressive is the 3,130mAh battery, which may not last enough considering the high screen refresh rate. It will go on sale in December, and pricing will be announced later.

Sharp Aquos Sense3 and Sense3 Plus

The Sharp Aquos Sense3 comes with a 5.5-inch IGZO panel (as per GSMArena). The screen has a FHD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. Along the top bezel, you have the sensors and selfie snapper, whereas the fingerprint scanner is on the bottom bezel. In the photography department, you have dual rear cameras – a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

At the heart of the Aquos Sense3 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. While the phone comes with a 4,000mAh battery, sadly it runs on Android 9 Pie OS.

Moving on to the Aquos Sense3 Plus, you get a slightly larger 6-inch IGZO FHD+ panel and dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. The camera setup remains the same as Sense3, and the front camera is of 8-megapixel resolution.

The smartphone draws its power from a Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The battery capacity is 4,000mAh, whereas the phone runs Android 9 Pie OS. There is no word on the release date or pricing.