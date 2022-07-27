comscore SHIB Visa card is latest way to burn Shiba Inu coins: What is it?
  • Home
  • News
  • Shib Visa Card Is Latest Way To Burn Shiba Inu Coins What Is It
News

SHIB Visa card is latest way to burn Shiba Inu coins: What is it?

News

Shiba Inu has announced a new SHIB Visa card that will allow investors to set their SHIB token ablaze in order to earn rewards in the process.

shibvissa

Shiba Inu, one of the popular cryptocurrencies, recently devised a project in collaboration with Ryoshi Vision to let investors burn their SHIB coins to earn rewards. It is called the SHIB Burn Portal. However, it could not convince SHIB holders. Blame the portal’s slow rewards redemption process. To alleviate their frustration, the cryptocurrency has announced a new Visa card that lets SHIB holders set their tokens ablaze for rewards.

The SHIB Visa card will allow investors to burn their SHIB tokens, hopefully through a faster process than that of the cryptocurrency’s ill-fated portal. The rewards will be available sooner than they are on the latter. And that is how Shiba Inu hopes to bring its investors about to burning their tokens, if not anything beyond.

What is crypto burning?

Crypto burning is a process involving removing crypto tokens permanently from circulation by transferring them to a dead address or a wallet so that they cannot be brought back. Investors favour burning because this is how they are able to exhaust their holdings by selling them at current prices. Their limited supply makes the asset less prone to fluctuations than the one with an unlimited supply. But it may or may not mean your fixed assets will get you an increased value.

Shiba Inu made the announcement through its burn tracker account but did not reveal much about it. It posted a three-second video showing an orange Visa card with SB etched on it. The slogan for the card is “Make Payments, Burn SHIB.” It is likely to be available soon, but when is something the cryptocurrency will release later.

The rewards system of the SHIB Visa card should be in line with the one the SHIB Burn Portal uses. The incentives are credited to an investor’s account in the form of ‘burntSHIB’ tokens. Holders can redeem these tokens against rewards — in the case of the portal — as Ryoshi tokens. Ryoshi token is a fan-created utility token. This reward mechanism is applicable to the SHIB Burn Portal, but for the SHIB Visa card, we will have to await more details in the coming weeks.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 27, 2022 11:56 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar releases for this week
Photo Gallery
Top Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar releases for this week
Vodafone Idea customers can finally send port-out SMS without a dedicated SMS plan

Telecom

Vodafone Idea customers can finally send port-out SMS without a dedicated SMS plan

Twitter to hold shareholder meeting to vote on Musk's bid in September

News

Twitter to hold shareholder meeting to vote on Musk's bid in September

Netflix announces BAFTA winner Before Your Eyes game on its platform

Gaming

Netflix announces BAFTA winner Before Your Eyes game on its platform

Samsung is giving away up to $200 off on reserving Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4

Deals

Samsung is giving away up to $200 off on reserving Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 27, 2022: Claim free gloo wall skin, characters and more today

SHIB Visa card is latest way to burn Shiba Inu coins: What is it?

Vodafone Idea customers can finally send port-out SMS without a dedicated SMS plan

Twitter to hold shareholder meeting to vote on Musk's bid in September

Netflix announces BAFTA winner Before Your Eyes game on its platform

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review
How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake

Features

How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake
WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature

News

WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature
iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

News

iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999