Shinco set to launch a 65-inch Android-powered smart 4K LED TV in India for Rs 49,990

The 65-inch Shinco smart TV will go on sale on the same day as part of the company's Republic Day Sale.

  • Published: January 18, 2019 5:17 PM IST
Shinco India is all set to launch its 65-inch smart 4K LED TV on January 19, 2019. The TV will carry a launch price of Rs 49,990, which will be live till January 23 and post which, it will be available for Rs 59,990. The company’s flagship TVs range consists of a 55-inch, 49-inch and a 43-inch smart TVs, boasting its ultra-slim screen design. It will go on sale on the same day as part of the company’s Republic Day Sale.

The TV offers a Quantum Luminit panel, coupled with Wide Color Gamut, supporting 95 percent NTSC and the HDR10. The company has also incorporated a Voice Recognition feature, allowing users to operate the TV using the Sensy Remote app. The TV also offers an ‘Air Click Remote’, featuring a QWERTY Keyboard, that allows a user to operate from any corner of the room. The device is equipped with a built-in 20 Watts Sound Bar, powered by Boosted Tweeters. It comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of ROM. On the connectivity front, there is Bluetooth, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and an Ethernet port. It runs the old Android 7 Nougat, which is disappointing.

Speaking about the launch, Arjun Bajaj, Director of Videotex, Founder of Shinco India said, “I believe the bigger screen size amplifies the users’ viewing experience. With a debut in the big screen size market with our 65-inch variant at competitive pricing, we aim to cater to the needs of our valuable customers across India. And, overall with the enhanced specifications, we aim to provide an amazing immersive viewing, sound and smart experience for our customers.”

