Shinco 49-inch Smart LED TV launched in India, priced at Rs 23,999

  • Published: July 2, 2019 3:06 PM IST
Chinese electronics appliance maker Shinco has just launched its latest Smart TV in the Indian market. The company is trying to expand the range of Smart TV products that it currently offers in India with this launch. The latest Shinco product in question is the SO50AS-E50, a 49-inch TV that is powered by Android 8.0. The highlight of the Shinco Smart TV is its pricing and a number of new features. According to the announcement, the company will sell its 49-inch Smart TV at just Rs 23,999.

Shinco Smart TV: 49-inch SO50AS-E50 specifications

The Shinco SO50AS-E50 will come with a 49-inch “A+” grade display panel with FHD (1920×1080 pixels) resolution. The Smart TV will be powered by Cortex A-53 processor with quad-core CPU clocked at 800MHz. Shinco has also added Mali 450 GPU as a Smart TV has to ensure better performance in visuals and graphics. Digging deeper, the SO50AS-E50 also sports 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. For connectivity, Smart TV will come with two HDMI ports, two USB Type-A ports, and Wi-Fi. It also comes with box speakers for audio along with support to play 4K content.

Talking about the standout feature, Shinco revealed that it has added a new viewing mode called Cricket Picture mode. The company claims that this mode will improve the cricket watching experience of the user by increasing the sharpness to improve the appearance of the ball. The Director of Videotex International and Founder of Shinco India, Arjun Bajaj said, “I believe that the bigger screen size amplifies the entire viewing experience of the user. Our main aim is to cater to the needs of our valued customers all across India. And, with the overall enhanced specifications, we aim to provide great Smart TV experience for our customers.”

He further went to state, “The demand for smart TV’s in India is increasing day by day and which is making us introduce innovative products for our valuable customers.” The Smart TV is currently available on Shinco India website and Amazon India. The company is also manufacturing the Smart TV in India as part of the Make in India initiative. It is likely to go head on with other brands like Vu, Thomson, JVC, and more.

