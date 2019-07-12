comscore Google tries social media once again with Shoelace in New York City
  • Shoelace is Google's latest attempt at social media and connecting people
Shoelace is Google's latest attempt at social media and connecting people

Google has created and shutdown a number of social media platforms but it is not giving up. Its newest attempt is called Shoelace and is available as an invite-only service.

  Published: July 12, 2019 9:08 AM IST
Shoelace Google Area 120

Photo: TNW

Google is not giving up on social media just yet. The search giant is taking another shot at a social network with Shoelace. The service is a hyperlocal network and it is being trialed in New York City. The app aims to help people find others to join them in activities or attending events. Shoelace is currently being tested in the form of an invite-only platform. Google Neighbourly is a similar app available in markets like India.

Google Shoelace: Here is what it can do

The Mountain View, California-based company describes it as a service that will “connect [users] with others who have the same interests”. With Shoelace, users will be able to create a listing for an event of activity that you are participating in. Once the listing is created, you will be able to invite friends and others on the platform. Consider it more like a nuanced version of Facebook‘s events page.

In addition to creation of listing, Shoelace will also surface events based on your interests. Google has already toyed with such an idea. According to Android Police, Google tried a similar service called Schemer in 2011. Schemer shut in 2014 after it failed to create a mark. Shoelace, however, is difference since it is created by Area 120, an internal incubator at Google. Area 120 has given life interesting apps such as Touring Bird, Rivet, Game Builder, Grasshopper, Uptime, Shortwave and Supersonic.

Shoelace is available for Android and iOS and is currently available only in New York City. According to TNW, the Android app has been removed from the Play Store. However, those interested can still sideload it from APK Mirror. There is no option to sign up just yet and you will need an invite. It needs to be seen what Shoelace can do and for how long before Google kills it.

  Published Date: July 12, 2019 9:08 AM IST

