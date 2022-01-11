Signal CEO Moxie Marlinspike has stepped down from his position as CEO of the popular messaging app. WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton will be the interim CEO while the search for a new head carries on. Acton was also one of the foundational members of Signal. Also Read - Indian app Koo to introduce WhatsApp Group-like feature: Report

‘New Year, new CEO’

Marlinspike announced his departure from the company via a blogpost titled 'New Year, new CEO'. He explained that it's a 'good time' to replace himself as CEO of the privacy-focussed messaging app.

Marlinspike will continue as a member on the Signal board and he will be transitioning out as CEO over the next month to focus his attention on the search for a new chief. In the interim, Brian Acton, who was also on the Signal Foundation board, will serve as the CEO while the next candidate is being searched.

As to his reasons to step down, Marlinspike explained that till around four years back, Marlinspike was heavily involved with the daily tasks of the app. He said, “I was writing all the Android code, was writing all of the server code, was the only person on call for the service, was facilitating all product development, and was managing everyone. I couldn’t ever leave cell service, had to take my laptop with me everywhere in case of emergencies, and occasionally found myself sitting alone on the sidewalk in the rain late at night trying to diagnose a service degradation.”

He now believes Signal has passed that phase and now has a working group of around 30 people including engineers, designers, and support staff. Signal grew to popularity after numerous influential personalities switched from WhatsApp for a more secure platform. To take the app forward Marlinspike claims that he wants to bring in “someone with fresh energy and commitment to make the most of that.”