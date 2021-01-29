comscore Signal shamelessly copied two more popular WhatsApp features
  • Home
  • News
  • Signal shamelessly copied two more popular WhatsApp features
News

Signal shamelessly copied two more popular WhatsApp features

News

Signal is trying hard to offer a smooth and WhatsApp-like messaging experience. It has now released new features borrowed directly from WhatsApp.

Paytm founder asks people to move to Signal.

Signal gained huge traction among Indian users soon after WhatsApp updated its privacy policy earlier this month. The updated WhatsApp terms and services now clearly mention the kind of data it collects from users and shares with the parent company Facebook. Messaging apps like Signal and Telegram used this as an opportunity to grab the attention of Indian WhatsApp users and grab a place in the fast-growing messaging service market. Also Read - Today's Tech News: FAU-G 5 million downloads, Samsung Galaxy M02 launch

The secure messaging application Signal is trying really hard to offer a smooth and WhatsApp-like messaging experience. So much that the platform via the latest update has released two new features borrowed from the Facebook-owned messaging platform. In fact, some reports suggest that the end-to-end encrypted messaging platform is gearing up to bring more such features in the days to come. Also Read - WhatsApp adds biometric authentication to Web, Desktop: Here's how to use

New Signal features

Signal has now released a new 5.3 version for both Android as well as iOS users that brings features including chat wallpaper and animated features. Both these features have been borrowed (better say copied) from WhatsApp, of course, to offer a similar experience to users. Also Read - How to import WhatsApp chat history to Telegram

Most features offered by Signal are similar to WhatsApp including lock screen, group calls, pin chats, and many others. With the release of animated stickers and chat wallpaper features, Signal is becoming more and more like WhatsApp and losing its own identity. This, on one hand, is a good thing for WhatsApp users as they needn’t learn about new features. It is a trick that Signal is using to get more WhatsApp users onboard. Interestingly, Signal topped the chart on Google Play Store days after WhatsApp released its updated privacy policy.

Signal is rolling out support for animated stickers for both Android as well as iOS in the country. The company has released the first official animated Signal sticker pack called “Day by Day” by Miguel Ángel Camprubí and said that more will be released in the days to come. Additionally, Chat wallpapers have also started releasing with which users will be able to customize wallpapers for each of the chats or just set a default background for everyone. WhatsApp had both these features for a long time.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 29, 2021 3:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 29, 2021 3:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch

Editor's Pick

Signal copies two more popular WhatsApp features
News
Signal copies two more popular WhatsApp features
Xiaomi's new wireless charging tech will charge your phone remotely: See how it works

News

Xiaomi's new wireless charging tech will charge your phone remotely: See how it works

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus first impressions: Strikes the right chord

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus first impressions: Strikes the right chord

You can buy Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India starting today

Deals

You can buy Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India starting today

First look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72

Mobiles

First look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Amazon under investigation in India for alleged FEMA violation

Xiaomi's new wireless charging tech will charge your phone remotely: See how it works

Signal copies two more popular WhatsApp features

First look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72

Tesla Model S can play Cyberpunk 2077 like Sony PS5

FAUG First Impressions: How does it stand against PUBG Mobile?

Can Motorola Edge S change the Indian mid-range segment again like Poco F1?

FAU-G tips and tricks: How to play and win the match

FAU-G first impressions: Is it a Indian PUBG Mobile rival?

Top 5 things to check for while buying a second-hand smartphone

Related Topics

Related Stories

Signal copies two more popular WhatsApp features

News

Signal copies two more popular WhatsApp features
Signal ?

फीचर

Signal ?
Airtel 5G, FAU-G 5 million downloads to Samsung Galaxy M02 India launch: Top tech news today

News

Airtel 5G, FAU-G 5 million downloads to Samsung Galaxy M02 India launch: Top tech news today
WhatsApp Web gets biometric authentication: Here's how to use

News

WhatsApp Web gets biometric authentication: Here's how to use
Here's how to import WhatsApp chat history to Telegram

How To

Here's how to import WhatsApp chat history to Telegram

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi भारत में ला रही दो नए Mi 5G स्मार्टफोन, मिलेंगे Qualcomm के दमदार प्रोसेसर

Telegram में जुड़ा कमाल का फीचर, अपने WhatsApp चैट को कर सकेंगे इंपोर्ट, जानें स्टेप्स

Vivo S7t 5G की कीमत और फीचर्स लीक, होगा 64MP का रियर और 44MP का फ्रंट कैमरा

Realme X7 Price in India : 20000 रुपये से कम में आएगा रियलमी का यह 5G स्मार्टफोन

MIUI 12.5 Update इस दिन होगा रिलीज, साथ में लॉन्च हो सकता है Mi 11 स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Hands On

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look
OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?
FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know

News

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know

News

Amazon under investigation in India for alleged FEMA violation
News
Amazon under investigation in India for alleged FEMA violation
Xiaomi's new wireless charging tech will charge your phone remotely: See how it works

News

Xiaomi's new wireless charging tech will charge your phone remotely: See how it works
Signal copies two more popular WhatsApp features

News

Signal copies two more popular WhatsApp features
First look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72

Mobiles

First look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72
Tesla Model S can play Cyberpunk 2077 like Sony PS5

Gaming

Tesla Model S can play Cyberpunk 2077 like Sony PS5

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers