Signal shamelessly copied two more popular WhatsApp features

Signal gained huge traction among Indian users soon after WhatsApp updated its privacy policy earlier this month. The updated WhatsApp terms and services now clearly mention the kind of data it collects from users and shares with the parent company Facebook. Messaging apps like Signal and Telegram used this as an opportunity to grab the attention of Indian WhatsApp users and grab a place in the fast-growing messaging service market. Also Read - Today's Tech News: FAU-G 5 million downloads, Samsung Galaxy M02 launch

The secure messaging application Signal is trying really hard to offer a smooth and WhatsApp-like messaging experience. So much that the platform via the latest update has released two new features borrowed from the Facebook-owned messaging platform. In fact, some reports suggest that the end-to-end encrypted messaging platform is gearing up to bring more such features in the days to come. Also Read - WhatsApp adds biometric authentication to Web, Desktop: Here's how to use

New Signal features

Signal has now released a new 5.3 version for both Android as well as iOS users that brings features including chat wallpaper and animated features. Both these features have been borrowed (better say copied) from WhatsApp, of course, to offer a similar experience to users. Also Read - How to import WhatsApp chat history to Telegram

Chat wallpapers have arrived! Customize wallpapers for each of your chats or just set a default background for everyone if your patience is wallpaper thin. Now available in Signal 5.3 for Android and iOS. pic.twitter.com/IxAxQUCm9n — Signal (@signalapp) January 28, 2021

Most features offered by Signal are similar to WhatsApp including lock screen, group calls, pin chats, and many others. With the release of animated stickers and chat wallpaper features, Signal is becoming more and more like WhatsApp and losing its own identity. This, on one hand, is a good thing for WhatsApp users as they needn’t learn about new features. It is a trick that Signal is using to get more WhatsApp users onboard. Interestingly, Signal topped the chart on Google Play Store days after WhatsApp released its updated privacy policy.

Support for animated stickers is rolling out now with the first official animated Signal sticker pack, “Day by Day” by Miguel Ángel Camprubí. Find out how to make your own stickers in Signal Desktop, or download the new pack here:https://t.co/PeXnacYn0Rhttps://t.co/TDc81EnPXv pic.twitter.com/vFLHCsUBor — Signal (@signalapp) January 27, 2021

Signal is rolling out support for animated stickers for both Android as well as iOS in the country. The company has released the first official animated Signal sticker pack called “Day by Day” by Miguel Ángel Camprubí and said that more will be released in the days to come. Additionally, Chat wallpapers have also started releasing with which users will be able to customize wallpapers for each of the chats or just set a default background for everyone. WhatsApp had both these features for a long time.