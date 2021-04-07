comscore Signal is testing its own in-app payments platform to take on WhatsApp
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp rival Signal testing its own payments platform to send money in cryptocurrencies
News

WhatsApp rival Signal testing its own payments platform to send money in cryptocurrencies

News

Signal messaging app is currently testing its own payments platform to take on WhatsApp. The app will allow peer-to-peer transactions in cryptocurrencies.

Signal-Payments

Taking a leaf out of WhatsApp’s page, fast-growing messaging platform Signal has announced that it is adding a payments feature into the app that will let users send money to another in cryptocurrency. This new peer-to-peer payments system is currently being tested in the beta version of the app. Also Read - WhatsApp Business to now hide unavailable items: Check details

The company is calling this feature ‘Signal Payments’ and it will be first made available in the UK. The new payments system will offer support for a privacy-focused payments network called MobileCoin which has its own currency called MOB. Also Read - WhatsApp Vaccines for all Sticker pack introduced: Here's how to download and send on Android, iOS

“As always, our goal is to keep your data in your hands rather than ours; MobileCoin’s design means Signal does not have access to your balance, full transaction history, or funds,” said Jun Harada, Signal’s head of growth and communication. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg uses WhatsApp rival messaging app Signal suggests leaked Facebook data

“You can also transfer your funds at any time if you want to switch to another app or service,” he said in a statement late on Tuesday.

As per the company, the aim of launching this new project is to make sure that payments via Signal are fast, private and compatible with the mobile ecosystem.

“Signal Payments makes it easy to link a MobileCoin wallet to Signal so you can start sending funds to friends and family, receive funds from them, keep track of your balance, and review your transaction history with a simple interface,” the company said.

“If you want to give it a spin and let us know what you think, it’s possible to convert to/from MOB on FTX and other exchanges soon”, MobileCoin added.

WhatsApp has already launched a peer-to-peer mobile payments feature which is currently working in India and Brazil. In India, WhatsApp Payments leverages India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to transfer money directly from one user’s bank account to the other.

Currently, it is not clear whether Signal would also adopt India’s UPI for its payments platform which then would be a direct competitor to WhatsApp in India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 7, 2021 2:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Grand Theft Auto 5 comes back to Xbox Game Pass with xCloud support
Gaming
Grand Theft Auto 5 comes back to Xbox Game Pass with xCloud support
A look at the newly-launched Oppo F19's top features

Photo Gallery

A look at the newly-launched Oppo F19's top features

Oppo F19 launched in India: A look at its top features

Photo Gallery

Oppo F19 launched in India: A look at its top features

WhatsApp Business app to now hide unavailable items: Check details

Apps

WhatsApp Business app to now hide unavailable items: Check details

JioFiber gives 1-month free validity with some plans: Check price, details

Telecom

JioFiber gives 1-month free validity with some plans: Check price, details

SITI Broadband 200Mbps plan at Rs 899: Details here

Telecom

SITI Broadband 200Mbps plan at Rs 899: Details here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Signal app testing payments via cryptocurrency

JioFiber gives 1-month free validity with some plans: Check price, details

SITI Broadband 200Mbps plan at Rs 899: Details here

Vivo X70 series expected to arrive soon, hints new leak

Facebook CEO uses WhatsApp rival app Signal

How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Top 5 Oppo F19 alternative: From Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Best prepaid plans with 3GB daily data, unlimited calls and more

Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: How do they compare?

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp Business app to now hide unavailable items: Check details

Apps

WhatsApp Business app to now hide unavailable items: Check details
Signal app testing payments via cryptocurrency

News

Signal app testing payments via cryptocurrency
WhatsApp "Vaccine for All" sticker pack introduced: How to download, send?

How To

WhatsApp "Vaccine for All" sticker pack introduced: How to download, send?
Facebook CEO uses WhatsApp rival app Signal

News

Facebook CEO uses WhatsApp rival app Signal
WhatsApp is testing a feature Android, iOS users have been wanting for a while

Apps

WhatsApp is testing a feature Android, iOS users have been wanting for a while

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp के नए स्कैम से बचने के लिए अपनाएं ये तरीके, नहीं तो खो देंगे सारे एक्सेस

Mi Fan Festival 2021: मात्र 1 रुपये में खरीद सकते हैं मोबाइल, TV और बहुत कुछ

iQOO Neo 5 भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिल गया BIS Certification

नाइट कर्फ्यू के दौरान दिल्ली आने-जाने के लिए इस तरह करें e-pass अप्लाई, जानें स्टेप-बाई-स्टेप प्रोसेस

Vivo X70 Pro+ के फीचर्स हुए लीक, दमदार बैटरी के साथ मिलेंगे खास स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Features

How to download Facebook Videos on your device
OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement

Reviews

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement
Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss
OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints

Reviews

OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints

News

Signal app testing payments via cryptocurrency
News
Signal app testing payments via cryptocurrency
JioFiber gives 1-month free validity with some plans: Check price, details

Telecom

JioFiber gives 1-month free validity with some plans: Check price, details
SITI Broadband 200Mbps plan at Rs 899: Details here

Telecom

SITI Broadband 200Mbps plan at Rs 899: Details here
Vivo X70 series expected to arrive soon, hints new leak

News

Vivo X70 series expected to arrive soon, hints new leak
Facebook CEO uses WhatsApp rival app Signal

News

Facebook CEO uses WhatsApp rival app Signal

new arrivals in india

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers