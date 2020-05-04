comscore Silver Lake set to invest Rs 5,655 crore in Reliance Jio platforms
  • Home
  • News
  • Silver Lake set to invest Rs 5,655 crore in Reliance Jio platforms
News

Silver Lake set to invest Rs 5,655 crore in Reliance Jio platforms

News

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has revealed that US private equity firm Silver Lake is set to invest Rs 5,655 crore into Jio platforms.

  • Published: May 4, 2020 10:59 AM IST
Jio Rs 11 Plan, Reliance Jio

Facebook recently invested over Rs 43,000 crore in Reliance Jio platforms. Now, it is being reported that Silver Lake will also be investing a big amount in the Jio platforms. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has revealed that US private equity firm Silver Lake is set to invest Rs 5,655 crore into Jio platforms. This investment values Jio platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.15 lakh crore.

This deal represents a 12.5 percent premium to the equity valuation of the Facebook investment. “I am delighted to welcome Silver Lake as a valued partner in continuing to grow and transform the Indian digital ecosystem for the benefit of all Indians,” said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, RIL. The company also revealed that it has been receiving strong interest from investors, and major investments into Jio Platforms, in line with Facebook’s investment. It is expected to share more details on this in the coming months.

Watch: Best Phones under Rs 40,000

“Silver Lake is one of the most respected voices in technology and finance. We are excited to leverage insights from their global technology relationships for the Indian Digital Society’s transformation,” Mukesh Ambani added. Jio Platforms is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). “Jio Platforms is one of the world’s most remarkable companies, led by an incredibly strong and entrepreneurial management team who are driving and actualizing a courageous vision,” said Egon Durban, Silver Lake Co-CEO and Managing Partner.

“The market potential they are addressing is enormous, and we are honored and pleased to have been invited to partner with Mukesh Ambani and the team at Reliance and Jio to help further the Jio mission,” he noted. The company has revealed a consolidated turnover of Rs 659,205 crore, cash profit of Rs 71,446 crore, and net profit of Rs 39,880 crore for Q1 of 2020.

With inputs from IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 4, 2020 10:59 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: Check out top features
Photo Gallery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: Check out top features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: Check out top features

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: Check out top features

Apple iPhone 12 could be cheaper than iPhone 11

News

Apple iPhone 12 could be cheaper than iPhone 11

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet listed for pre-order by Best Buy

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet listed for pre-order by Best Buy

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro sale in India on May 5: Offers, price

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro sale in India on May 5: Offers, price

PUBG Mobile: Mad Miramar changes teased in tour video

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Mad Miramar changes teased in tour video

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

OnePlus 8 Pro suffers from Black Crush display issue

Apple iPhone 12 could be cheaper than iPhone 11

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro sale in India on May 5: Offers, price

Google Pixel 4A Geekbench listing spotted

Aarogya Setu app may be pre-installed in new phones

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Silver Lake set to invest Rs 5,655 crore in Reliance Jio platforms

News

Silver Lake set to invest Rs 5,655 crore in Reliance Jio platforms
Reliance Jio COVID-19 tracker database compromised

News

Reliance Jio COVID-19 tracker database compromised
Jio Meet video calling app is coming very soon: Here are details

Telecom

Jio Meet video calling app is coming very soon: Here are details
WhatsApp is looking at lending market in India after Amazon's Pay Later

News

WhatsApp is looking at lending market in India after Amazon's Pay Later
WhatsApp rolls out 8 participants support in group video, voice calls to everyone

News

WhatsApp rolls out 8 participants support in group video, voice calls to everyone

हिंदी समाचार

Google Pixel 4a स्मार्टफोन गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट, मिल सकता है 6 जीबी रैम

जियो प्लेटफॉर्म्स में करोड़ों निवेश करेगी सिल्वर लेक, फेसबुक से भी ज्यादा लगाएगी पैसे

OnePlus Z स्मार्टफोन की लाइव तस्वीर हुई लीक, जानिए क्या होंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Realme 5 Pro को OTA अपडेट के साथ April 2020 सिक्योरिटी पैच मिला, कई बग्स भी फिक्स किए गए

Poco ने अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन को किया टीज, जल्द लॉन्च हो सकता है Poco F2

Latest Videos

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Hands On

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay
Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000
Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

News

OnePlus 8 Pro suffers from Black Crush display issue
News
OnePlus 8 Pro suffers from Black Crush display issue
Apple iPhone 12 could be cheaper than iPhone 11

News

Apple iPhone 12 could be cheaper than iPhone 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro sale in India on May 5: Offers, price

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro sale in India on May 5: Offers, price
Google Pixel 4A Geekbench listing spotted

News

Google Pixel 4A Geekbench listing spotted
Aarogya Setu app may be pre-installed in new phones

News

Aarogya Setu app may be pre-installed in new phones