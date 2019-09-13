comscore Siti Broadband users to get free ZEE5 subscription with 100Mbps plan
  • Home
  • News
  • Siti Broadband users to get free ZEE5 subscription with 100Mbps Broadband plan
News

Siti Broadband users to get free ZEE5 subscription with 100Mbps Broadband plan

News

As part of the partnership, Siti Broadband users will get access to premium content of ZEE5 as value-added service. Those Siti Broadband customers who use 100Mbps tariff plan will get free ZEE5 premium subscription for one month. 

  • Published: September 13, 2019 4:06 PM IST
zee5 logo feat

Siti Broadband has partnered with ZEE5, which is is one of the fastest-growing Indian videos on-demand service. As part of the partnership, Siti Broadband users will get access to premium content of ZEE5 as value-added service. Those Siti Broadband customers who use 100Mbps tariff plan will get free ZEE5 premium subscription for one month. Additionally, the existing users who are in other tariff plans can avail discounted rates on any premium subscription pack of ZEE5.

Manpreet Bumrah, Business Development & Commercial Head, ZEE5 India said, “We are delighted to partner with SITI Broadband. The coming together of two homegrown platforms will expand immense growth opportunities and grow the binge-watching culture across the country. It will pave the way for a strong and sustained growth trajectory for ZEE5 as well as Siti,” Medianews4u reports.

ZEE5 comes to LG Smart TVs, will soon be available on Samsung as well

Also Read

ZEE5 comes to LG Smart TVs, will soon be available on Samsung as well

Anil Malhotra, CEO, SITI said “The alliance plays to both partner’s individual strength in which consumer gets the maximum advantage. It will give both of us an opportunity to scale up our business ambitions, creating value for all our stakeholders with a focussed and strategic approach. It also gives Zee5 access to SITI Broadband households.”

TCL teams up with ZEE5 for content; offers time-limited discount

Also Read

TCL teams up with ZEE5 for content; offers time-limited discount

Besides, last month, it was reported that ZEE5 will soon be available on Smart TVs as well. The OTT platform will be available on 2015 and 2016 models of LG Smart TVs. The company is able to bring the service to LG’s older Smart TVs – thanks to backward compatibility on WebOS version 3.0 to 3.5. In a statement, Zee said that ZEE5 will be available on all existing LG Smart TVs as well as soon-to-be-launched models.

With this new addition, ZEE5 will now be available across a spectrum of connected devices. The company believes bring the service to LG Smart TVs will help widen its penetration across the country. The backwards compatibility being introduced is not limited to LG Smart TVs alone. The company is working on enabling backward compatibility for all the Samsung Smart TVs as well. With this, all ZEE5 shows and movies will be available for download from the LG content store.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 13, 2019 4:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo Z1x Review

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm Review

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone announced; specifications, launch

Google Photos gets Instagram and Snapchat-like Memories feature

Siti Broadband users to get free ZEE5 subscription with 100Mbps Broadband plan

Fujifilm X-A7 launched with 24-megapixel sensor and 4K video at 30fps

Lenovo launches 5 audio products in India

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Siti Broadband users to get free ZEE5 subscription with 100Mbps Broadband plan

News

Siti Broadband users to get free ZEE5 subscription with 100Mbps Broadband plan
Spectra Broadband plan now comes with 1 Gbps speed and unlimited data

News

Spectra Broadband plan now comes with 1 Gbps speed and unlimited data
BSNL debuts Rs 1,999 broadband plan with 33GB daily data

News

BSNL debuts Rs 1,999 broadband plan with 33GB daily data
Indian viewers spend 70 mins daily on video streaming platforms

News

Indian viewers spend 70 mins daily on video streaming platforms
Asianet Broadband offering 200Mbps plan at Rs 500 a month

News

Asianet Broadband offering 200Mbps plan at Rs 500 a month

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel All Channels Pack : Airtel Digital TV लेकर आया ऑल चैनल पैक, 1675 रुपये में देखे सभी चैनल्स

Realme XT vs Vivo Z1x vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स में ये है अंतर

Xiaomi Redmi K20 यूजर्स को कंपनी अक्टूबर में देगी यह तोहफा

Vivo Z1x आज दूसरी बार शाम 8 बजे Flipkart और Vivo.com पर इन ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Redmi 8A स्मार्टफोन TENAA लिस्टिंग में स्पॉट


News

Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone announced; specifications, launch
News
Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone announced; specifications, launch
Google Photos gets Instagram and Snapchat-like Memories feature

News

Google Photos gets Instagram and Snapchat-like Memories feature
Siti Broadband users to get free ZEE5 subscription with 100Mbps Broadband plan

News

Siti Broadband users to get free ZEE5 subscription with 100Mbps Broadband plan
Fujifilm X-A7 launched with 24-megapixel sensor and 4K video at 30fps

News

Fujifilm X-A7 launched with 24-megapixel sensor and 4K video at 30fps
Lenovo launches 5 audio products in India

News

Lenovo launches 5 audio products in India