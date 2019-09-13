Siti Broadband has partnered with ZEE5, which is is one of the fastest-growing Indian videos on-demand service. As part of the partnership, Siti Broadband users will get access to premium content of ZEE5 as value-added service. Those Siti Broadband customers who use 100Mbps tariff plan will get free ZEE5 premium subscription for one month. Additionally, the existing users who are in other tariff plans can avail discounted rates on any premium subscription pack of ZEE5.

Manpreet Bumrah, Business Development & Commercial Head, ZEE5 India said, “We are delighted to partner with SITI Broadband. The coming together of two homegrown platforms will expand immense growth opportunities and grow the binge-watching culture across the country. It will pave the way for a strong and sustained growth trajectory for ZEE5 as well as Siti,” Medianews4u reports.

Anil Malhotra, CEO, SITI said “The alliance plays to both partner’s individual strength in which consumer gets the maximum advantage. It will give both of us an opportunity to scale up our business ambitions, creating value for all our stakeholders with a focussed and strategic approach. It also gives Zee5 access to SITI Broadband households.”

Besides, last month, it was reported that ZEE5 will soon be available on Smart TVs as well. The OTT platform will be available on 2015 and 2016 models of LG Smart TVs. The company is able to bring the service to LG’s older Smart TVs – thanks to backward compatibility on WebOS version 3.0 to 3.5. In a statement, Zee said that ZEE5 will be available on all existing LG Smart TVs as well as soon-to-be-launched models.

With this new addition, ZEE5 will now be available across a spectrum of connected devices. The company believes bring the service to LG Smart TVs will help widen its penetration across the country. The backwards compatibility being introduced is not limited to LG Smart TVs alone. The company is working on enabling backward compatibility for all the Samsung Smart TVs as well. With this, all ZEE5 shows and movies will be available for download from the LG content store.