comscore Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch launched with Wear OS | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch launched with Wear OS at Rs 21,995
News

Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch launched with Wear OS at Rs 21,995

News

The Skagen Falster 3 will be available in three styles and a fourth limited edition variant.

  • Updated: February 26, 2020 12:28 PM IST
Skagen Falster 3 x X by Kygo - 1(1)

Skagen recently launched its Falster 3 smartwatch in India. The smartwatch comes with Google’s Wear OS interface and will start selling in India for Rs 21,995. As a new addition, the new smartwatch features a speaker that lets users take calls directly from the watch itself.

Related Stories


The Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch will compete with other smartwatches in the price bracket like the Galaxy Watch series and the Fossil Gen 5 series. The smartwatch will be available in only one 42mm variant. It will feature interchangeable straps and will sell in three variants. These are the gunmetal gauge mesh, leather and silicone mesh variants.

Watch: Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions

Skagen Falster 3: Specifications

The Skagen Falster 3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 processor and comes with 1GB RAM. It also features a 1.3-inch OLED display panel. The company has also included a swim-proof panel on the watch which allows it to be used underwater. The watch features heart-rate tracking, Google Assistant support, Google Pay, GPS and a preloaded Google Play Store. This allows users to download third party Wear OS apps directly to the watch.

Skagen also promised a 24-hour battery life on the Falster 3 when it was announced in CES 2020 in January. The watch will come with a magnetic charger and will feature three styles along with a fourth limited edition style.

The built-in speaker along with the mic ensures call compatibility. This means you do not need to pull out your phone to take incoming calls. You can speak directly from the smartwatch itself. Moreover, you will now also be able to make calls right from the watch. The speaker can also be used for Google Assistant access, notifications, and alarms. You can even use it to play music right from the watch directly.

Skagen Falster 2 Review: A classy smartwatch that is let down by its software and battery life

Also Read

Skagen Falster 2 Review: A classy smartwatch that is let down by its software and battery life

The Skagen Falster 3 is compatible with iOS 10 and above and Android 6 and above. However, the smartwatch doesn’t support Android Go editions. Priced at Rs 21,990, the Skagen Falster 3 is available on all leading retail channels.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 26, 2020 12:21 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 26, 2020 12:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

PUBG devs fix respawn bug on Team Deathmatch mode
Gaming
PUBG devs fix respawn bug on Team Deathmatch mode
Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch launched with Wear OS

News

Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch launched with Wear OS

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro India launch set for March 5

News

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro India launch set for March 5

WhatsApp for iOS is about to be revamped

News

WhatsApp for iOS is about to be revamped

Ubisoft could make Rainbow Six Siege a free to play game

Gaming

Ubisoft could make Rainbow Six Siege a free to play game

Most Popular

iQOO 3 Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch launched with Wear OS

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro India launch set for March 5

WhatsApp for iOS is about to be revamped

OnePlus 8 Pro screenshot reveals more specifications

Realme 6 series to bring 64-megapixel camera to budget segment

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch launched with Wear OS

News

Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch launched with Wear OS
Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch launch expected on March 6

News

Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch launch expected on March 6
Oppo patent reveals two new wireless earbuds

News

Oppo patent reveals two new wireless earbuds
Oppo Find X2 posts highest Geekbench score on Android

News

Oppo Find X2 posts highest Geekbench score on Android
OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 6 सीरीज लेकर आ रहे हैं सलमान खान, मिलेंगे दमदार और 'दबंग' फीचर

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन एंड्रॉइड-11 ओएस में होगा अपडेट

LG Q51 स्मार्टफोन ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Infinix Hot 8 Sale : आज फिर सेल पर आएगा Infinix Hot 8 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

मोबाइल पर ही नहीं डेस्कटॉप पर इस्तेमाल कर सकेंगे व्हाट्सएप का डार्क मोड!

News

Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch launched with Wear OS
News
Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch launched with Wear OS
Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro India launch set for March 5

News

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro India launch set for March 5
WhatsApp for iOS is about to be revamped

News

WhatsApp for iOS is about to be revamped
OnePlus 8 Pro screenshot reveals more specifications

News

OnePlus 8 Pro screenshot reveals more specifications
Realme 6 series to bring 64-megapixel camera to budget segment

News

Realme 6 series to bring 64-megapixel camera to budget segment