Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch launched with Wear OS

Skagen recently launched its Falster 3 smartwatch in India. The smartwatch comes with Google’s Wear OS interface and will start selling in India for Rs 21,995. As a new addition, the new smartwatch features a speaker that lets users take calls directly from the watch itself.

The Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch will compete with other smartwatches in the price bracket like the Galaxy Watch series and the Fossil Gen 5 series. The smartwatch will be available in only one 42mm variant. It will feature interchangeable straps and will sell in three variants. These are the gunmetal gauge mesh, leather and silicone mesh variants.

Skagen Falster 3: Specifications

The Skagen Falster 3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 processor and comes with 1GB RAM. It also features a 1.3-inch OLED display panel. The company has also included a swim-proof panel on the watch which allows it to be used underwater. The watch features heart-rate tracking, Google Assistant support, Google Pay, GPS and a preloaded Google Play Store. This allows users to download third party Wear OS apps directly to the watch.

Skagen also promised a 24-hour battery life on the Falster 3 when it was announced in CES 2020 in January. The watch will come with a magnetic charger and will feature three styles along with a fourth limited edition style.

The built-in speaker along with the mic ensures call compatibility. This means you do not need to pull out your phone to take incoming calls. You can speak directly from the smartwatch itself. Moreover, you will now also be able to make calls right from the watch. The speaker can also be used for Google Assistant access, notifications, and alarms. You can even use it to play music right from the watch directly.

The Skagen Falster 3 is compatible with iOS 10 and above and Android 6 and above. However, the smartwatch doesn’t support Android Go editions. Priced at Rs 21,990, the Skagen Falster 3 is available on all leading retail channels.