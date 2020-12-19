comscore Skullcandy Hesh headphones with ANC support introduced in India
  Skullcandy Hesh headphones with ANC launched in India: Price, features and more
Skullcandy Hesh headphones with ANC launched in India: Price, features and more

Skullcandy has launched a new pair of headphones -- the Skullcandy Hesh -- in India. The main highlight of the headphones is ANC support

skullcandy hesh

Audio accessory maker Skullcandy has introduced a new pair of headphones known as the Skullcandy Hesh in India. The new headphones come with ANC or Active Noise Cancellation as its primary highlight. Read on to know more about the latest Skullcandy headphones. Also Read - Best in 2020: Our favorite affordable TWS wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000

Skullcandy Hesh Features, Specs

The Skullcandy Hesh falls in the ‘over-the-ear headphones’ type and has been launched in addition to the Venue and Crusher ANC series of headphones. The pair has a Flat-folding and Collapsible design to easily carry around it with ease. This is topped with a travel bag that comes along with the pair for further ease of usage. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic to launch soon in India

It features a four-mic system for the deliverance of digital active noise cancellation. It supports buttons to take calls, increase/decrease volumes, change tracks, along with a standalone Ambient mode button to listen to the ambient noise around. The pair supports Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, and the inclusion of a 3.5mm audio jack in case the battery runs out. Also Read - Skullcandy Sesh Evo review: Needs more evolution

As for the battery, the Skullcandy Hesh is claimed to provide a playback time of 22 hours on a single charge, which seems quite decent. It supports Rapid Charge, which is expected to deliver up to 3 hours of playback on a 10-minute charge time.

The headphones support a 40mm driver, 20Hz – 20KHz frequency response, and an impedance of 32 Ohms. Additionally, it comes with an inbuilt Tile Finding technology that allows users to track and find the headphones when they get lost. This can be done via the Tile app.

Skullcandy Hesh Price, Availability

The Skullcandy Hesh ANC headphones come with a price of Rs. 10,999 and can be purchased via the company’s website. Although, the website has an original price of Rs. 16,999. It supports 2 years of warranty and comes in True Black and White Mod color variants.

  • Published Date: December 19, 2020 10:33 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 19, 2020 10:35 AM IST

