Skullcandy SESH Truly Wireless Earbuds launched in India for Rs 5,999: All you need to know

The Skullcandy SESH Truly Wireless Earbuds is claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 10 hours. The Bluetooth headphones are available for Rs Rs 5,999.

  • Published: September 23, 2019 3:44 PM IST
Skullcandy has introduced new truly wireless Bluetooth earbuds in India. Called Skullcandy SESH, the new truly wireless headphones are available in three color options of Indigo, Deep Red and Fearless Black.

“Sesh is designed and built as the reliable, packed with features you need, truly wireless earbuds. Sesh’s sturdy design, trendy looks, and affordable pricing make it the perfect fit for the young Indian consumer,” said, Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO, Brand Eyes, distributors of Skullcandy in India. Here is all you need to know about the headphones.

Skullcandy SESH price in India, availability 

The new truly wireless earbuds from Skullcandy will be available for Rs 5,999. You will be able to buy it from Skullcandy.in and select retailers.

Skullcandy SESH specifications and features

“Sesh is designed to deliver a high-quality experience with essential features for those interested in making the jump to a truly wireless experience,” the company said. The Bluetooth 5.0 enabled earbuds feature a single-button interface offering quick access to media controls. This includes music for play/pause and skip tracks. You can even answer or reject calls and summon the assistant.

The Skullcandy SESH offers a total battery life of 10 hours. On a full charge, each earbud can offer a battery life of 3 hours. The charging case included offers 7 hours of charging (or two full charge cycles). The buds are easy to pair and come with IP55 rating making it sweat and dust resistance.

Other Skullcandy truly wireless earbuds in India

Skullcandy also has two other truly wireless earbuds that it offers in India. The Indy truly wireless earbuds are available for Rs 7,499. The Push truly wireless earbuds are available for Rs 9,999.

  • Published Date: September 23, 2019 3:44 PM IST

