Skullcandy VERT Wireless Earbuds launched in India

United States-based audio giant Skullcandy has just launched a new product in the Indian market. This new product is the Skullcandy VERT, a pair of wireless earbuds. VERT is the latest audio product to join the hype of ditching wires for a wireless future. The company is advertising the VERT as “clip-anywhere” wireless earbuds for adventure sports junkies. This product is also ideal for hikers, cyclists, and people involved in similar outdoor activities. Skullcandy clarified that VERT is built to endure torture from heat, dirt and other elements as part of adventure sports.

Skullcandy VERT details

As per the announcement, the company has priced the Skullcandy VERT for just Rs 4,999. Interested buyers can head to Skullcandy.in to make the purchase. It is also worth noting that this pair of wireless earbuds is only available in one color option, the Fearless Black. The company also claims that VERT will offer “a new level” of versatility in design, accessibility of controls, sound quality, and comport. Brand Eyes, the official distributor of Skullcandy products is responsible for bringing Skullcandy VERT to the customers.

Amlan Bhattacharjya, the CEO of Brand Eyes issued a statement on the launch of Skullcandy VERT in India. Bhattacharjya stated, “Taking the brand ethos forward, Skullcandy celebrates adventure sports enthusiasts with the launch of Vert. The product has been categorically designed for hobbyists to enjoy outdoor activities hasslefree and handsfree with a tap of a button.”

Taking a closer look at Skullcandy VERT, we get a Bluetooth-powered dial. The single-button dial-face offers glove-friendly access to multiple features. These features also include basic controls for calls, music tracks, volume, and native voice assistant. Skullcandy also confirmed that the dial comes with a built-in Tile tracker. This will also ensure that users don’t easily lose the dial. In addition, VERT also comes with an IPX4 rating. This means the wireless earbuds are water and sweat resistant. Last but not least, Skullcandy VERT offers up to 12 hours of battery backup with Rapid Charge technology support.