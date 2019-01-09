Smart speaker usage booming globally, India leads adoption: Study

A new study says that emerging markets such as India have started adopting smart speakers faster than others. It is noted that half of online consumers globally now use digital voice assistants, and emerging markets are leading the way in adoption. The research report from Accenture based on a global survey of 22,500 consumers across 21 countries, including 1,000 Indian consumers, suggests smart speakers are disrupting the consumer technology.

As per data shared in the report, 96 percent of Indian consumers expect their home device purchases, such as smart TVs or computers, to be based on ease of integration with their standalone smart speaker like Google Home or Amazon Echo. It is one of the fastest-adopted technologies in India and have a 97 percent satisfaction rate among Indian consumers.

“With increasing adoption and satisfaction levels of smart speaker technology in India, we will see digital voice assistants influencing the whole consumer technology and service ecosystem in a way that no other device, including smartphones, has done before. As consumers shift behaviors from smartphones to voice assistants, there’s a clear expectation that smart speakers will take on progressively complex workloads in the future,” said Aditya Chaudhuri, Managing Director and Lead in Accenture’s Communications, Media & Technology practice in India.

New age consumers expect smart speakers to do tasks beyond routine activities like voice calling, playing music or eBooks, and accessing news. As per survey, consumers globally see value in voice assistants. Around 61 percent of respondents said that smart speakers should be able to manage home security and 59 percent thinks these for connected home automation.

Even for daily basic need of paying bills and providing payment alerts, making restaurant reservations and providing access to virtual medical advice are some of the areas people believe as functions for smart speakers.

The study also mentions that consumer however find privacy concern as the hindrance in a greater adoption of smart speakers. Around 46 percent of consumers globally believe they don’t have control of their data with voice assistants and 58 percent are more likely to re-evaluate their trust in this service.