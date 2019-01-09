comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Smart speaker usage booming globally, India leads adoption: Study
News

Smart speaker usage booming globally, India leads adoption: Study

News

It is one of the fastest-adopted technologies in India and have a 97 percent satisfaction rate among Indian consumers.

  • Published: January 9, 2019 7:28 PM IST
Google-home-amazon-echo-apple-homepod

A new study says that emerging markets such as India have started adopting smart speakers faster than others. It is noted that half of online consumers globally now use digital voice assistants, and emerging markets are leading the way in adoption. The research report from Accenture based on a global survey of 22,500 consumers across 21 countries, including 1,000 Indian consumers, suggests smart speakers are disrupting the consumer technology.

As per data shared in the report, 96 percent of Indian consumers expect their home device purchases, such as smart TVs or computers, to be based on ease of integration with their standalone smart speaker like Google Home or Amazon Echo. It is one of the fastest-adopted technologies in India and have a 97 percent satisfaction rate among Indian consumers.

Google Home is outselling Amazon Echo in global smart speaker segment

Also Read

Google Home is outselling Amazon Echo in global smart speaker segment

“With increasing adoption and satisfaction levels of smart speaker technology in India, we will see digital voice assistants influencing the whole consumer technology and service ecosystem in a way that no other device, including smartphones, has done before. As consumers shift behaviors from smartphones to voice assistants, there’s a clear expectation that smart speakers will take on progressively complex workloads in the future,” said Aditya Chaudhuri, Managing Director and Lead in Accenture’s Communications, Media & Technology practice in India.

New age consumers expect smart speakers to do tasks beyond routine activities like voice calling, playing music or eBooks, and accessing news. As per survey, consumers globally see value in voice assistants. Around 61 percent of respondents said that smart speakers should be able to manage home security and 59 percent thinks these for connected home automation.

Even for daily basic need of paying bills and providing payment alerts, making restaurant reservations and providing access to virtual medical advice are some of the areas people believe as functions for smart speakers.

Honor YOYO AI smart speaker launched in China at RMB 199

Also Read

Honor YOYO AI smart speaker launched in China at RMB 199

The study also mentions that consumer however find privacy concern as the hindrance in a greater adoption of smart speakers. Around 46 percent of consumers globally believe they don’t have control of their data with voice assistants and 58 percent are more likely to re-evaluate their trust in this service.

  • Published Date: January 9, 2019 7:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE launched in China
thumb-img
News
Google Chrome set to get dark theme with Android Q
thumb-img
News
Google removes 85 adware apps from Play Store that were installed 9 million times
thumb-img
News
HiSense U30 with a punch-hole camera spotted at CES 2019

Most Popular

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Smart speaker usage booming globally, India leads adoption: Study

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL update fixes audio issue while video recording

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on Geekbench

Windows 10 will 'reserve' 7GB storage for updates

Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE launched in China

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Smart speaker usage booming globally, India leads adoption: Study

News

Smart speaker usage booming globally, India leads adoption: Study
Flipkart offers on smartwatches, fitness trackers and smart speakers: here are details

Deals

Flipkart offers on smartwatches, fitness trackers and smart speakers: here are details
Google Assistant now supports charity donations on Google Home and Android

News

Google Assistant now supports charity donations on Google Home and Android
Flipkart Payday Sale: Top deals on TVs and other electronics

Deals

Flipkart Payday Sale: Top deals on TVs and other electronics
Samsung is working on a second Bixby-powered Galaxy smart speaker

News

Samsung is working on a second Bixby-powered Galaxy smart speaker

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर का 48MP वाला स्मार्टफोन खींचता है ऐसी तस्वीरें

CES 2019: हुंडई की यह कार 5 फुट की दीवार पर भी कर देगी चढ़ाई, जानें क्या हैं फीचर्स

BSNL का यह प्लान दे रहा 25 जीबी डाटा प्रति दिन

Xolo Era 4X अमेजन पर 30 दिनों के मनी बैक ऑफर के साथ हुआ बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

CES 2019: Alcatel ने लॉन्च किए 1X (2019), 1C स्मार्टफोन

News

Smart speaker usage booming globally, India leads adoption: Study
News
Smart speaker usage booming globally, India leads adoption: Study
Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL update fixes audio issue while video recording

News

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL update fixes audio issue while video recording
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on Geekbench

News

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on Geekbench
Windows 10 will 'reserve' 7GB storage for updates

News

Windows 10 will 'reserve' 7GB storage for updates
Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE launched in China

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE launched in China