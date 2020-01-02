comscore Smartisan 20,000mAh Nuts power bank launched | BGR India
Smartisan 20,000mAh Nuts power bank with 45W Fast Charge support goes official

This new power bank will pump out electricity at up to 45W. This means that you won’t be limited to walled outlets to make use of Fast charge or Quick charge speeds.

  January 2, 2020
Smartisan 20,000mAh Nuts power bank

Chinese consumer electronics company Smartisan Technology has just launched a new product in the market. This new product is the Smartisan 20,000mAh power bank, one of the most important smartphone accessories in the market. Most smartphone users use a power bank to ensure that they are not on a constant lookout for a power outlet. The problems with smartphone batteries increase as they decay with time. The decaying smartphone batteries start to deplete faster as the smartphone grows older. Users can obviously get the battery replaced. However, power banks present an affordable means to combat depleting batteries.

Smartisan 20,000mAh Nuts power bank details

According to a report from Gizmochina, Smartisan 20,000mAh power bank comes with support for fast charging. Going through the specifications of the product, this new power bank will pump out electricity at up to 45W. This means that you won’t be limited to walled outlets to make use of Fast charge or Quick charge speeds. As mentioned in the name, the power bank comes with a capacity of 20,000mAh. Smartisan revealed that the outer case of the power bank is made with the help of a fire-resistant, and flame-retardant ABS and PC material. This material ensures that the power bank is safe to use.

Watch: Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

The power bank also comes with two USB Type-A ports along with a dedicated USB Type-C port. To clarify, only the USB Type-C port comes with support for up to 45W output. USB Type-A ports offer a maximum of 18W output each. However, in case all three ports are used at the same time, both USB Type-A ports max out at 30W. In addition, the USB Type-C port offers 15W output along with the 30W.

TikTok owner ByteDance unveils Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 smartphone powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC

TikTok owner ByteDance unveils Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 smartphone powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Taking a closer look, the Smartisan 20,000mAh Nuts power bank is priced at 249 RMB. This amounts to about Rs Rs 2,550 after conversion. Interested buyers can head to Jingdong Mall to take part in the pre-sale. They can also reserve the power bank after paying 1 RMB.

  January 2, 2020

