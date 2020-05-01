comscore Smartphone sales in India hit zero in April | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Smartphone sales in India hit zero in April
News

Smartphone sales in India hit zero in April

News

Meanwhile, the lockdown has been extended by 14 days until May 17. The Government of India issued new guidelines to regulate different services in this period.

  • Published: May 1, 2020 7:32 PM IST
Samsung Smartphone Under Rs 10000

The extended lockdown in India has resulted in zero shipments for the smartphone players in India in the month of April as factories are shut and it will take two-four weeks time for the manufacturing units to resume normal operations once lockdown is relaxed. The month of March saw a steep annual decline in smartphone shipments, at -19 percent, due to COVID-19 nationwide lockdown that settled in from March 24. Also Read - Xiaomi accused of sending 'private' web and phone data to China

Since then, factories are closed, retail shops are shut and online sellers are busy delivering groceries and other essential items. Result: April has seen almost zero sales. “We see zero activity on smartphone shipments part in April and lockdown now entering May amid uncertainties, the Q2 2020 is going to be real challenging for the smartphone makers in the country,” Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint Research, told IANS. Also Read - Jio Meet video calling app is coming very soon: Here are details

“We have been hearing some absolute essential sales happened behind the scenes during the lockdown but yes, those will be in hundreds as against potential 11-12 million smartphone sales which happen in a normal month,” Pathak added. Also Read - Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet

All smartphone brands – from Samsung to Xiaomi to Realme – suspended manufacturing/ assembling at their respective plants in the country almost from March 20 onwards. At Realme, there has been a complete suspension on sales and manufacturing since the first 21-day lockdown was announced.

“As per the government directives, our Greater Noida facility in Uttar Pradesh suspended operations from March 21, along with sales coming to a halt. We also postponed our Narzo series launch event and a few Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIOT) products that were scheduled for April,” Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, told IANS.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Meanwhile, the lockdown has been extended by 14 days until May 17. The Government of India issued new guidelines to regulate different services in this period. But this will be based on red (hotspot), green and orange zones limitations. Under the new guidelines, a limited number of activities will open but most other things will remain prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zone.

Written with agency inputs

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 1, 2020 7:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Smartphone sales in India hit zero in April
News
Smartphone sales in India hit zero in April
Disney+ Hotstar: Prop Culture series revisits iconic movie props

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar: Prop Culture series revisits iconic movie props

Here's how to turn on two-factor authentication for your Google account

How To

Here's how to turn on two-factor authentication for your Google account

Xiaomi accused of sending 'private' web and phone data to China

News

Xiaomi accused of sending 'private' web and phone data to China

Watch: CS:GO player gets one bullet ace with AWP

Gaming

Watch: CS:GO player gets one bullet ace with AWP

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Smartphone sales in India hit zero in April

Xiaomi accused of sending 'private' web and phone data to China

Tata Sky, Dish TV and d2h DTH offering instant credit: Here are details

Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet

Apple reports all-time high Services revenue of $13.3 billion with 2020 Q2 earnings

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Smartphone sales in India hit zero in April

News

Smartphone sales in India hit zero in April
Xiaomi accused of sending 'private' web and phone data to China

News

Xiaomi accused of sending 'private' web and phone data to China
Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet

News

Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet
Realme X2 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch, PUBG audio fix and more

News

Realme X2 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch, PUBG audio fix and more
Realme 3, Realme 3i update brings a lot features, fixes and improvements

News

Realme 3, Realme 3i update brings a lot features, fixes and improvements

हिंदी समाचार

मार्क जुकरबर्ग ने बताया जियो में आखिर क्यों किया करोड़ों का निवेश

iPhone 12 सीरीज की कीमतें हुई लीक, जानिए किस मॉडल की कितनी होगी कीमत

Black Shark 3 सीरीज के गेमिंग फोन यूरोप में 8 मई को होंगे लॉन्च

POCO F2 Pro की कीमत हुई लीक! हो सकता है पोको का सबसे महंगा फोन

अपकमिंग Oppo A92 स्मार्टफोन का नया कलर वेरिएंट हुआ लीक

Latest Videos

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Hands On

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay
Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000
Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

News

Smartphone sales in India hit zero in April
News
Smartphone sales in India hit zero in April
Xiaomi accused of sending 'private' web and phone data to China

News

Xiaomi accused of sending 'private' web and phone data to China
Tata Sky, Dish TV and d2h DTH offering instant credit: Here are details

News

Tata Sky, Dish TV and d2h DTH offering instant credit: Here are details
Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet

News

Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet
Apple reports all-time high Services revenue of $13.3 billion with 2020 Q2 earnings

News

Apple reports all-time high Services revenue of $13.3 billion with 2020 Q2 earnings