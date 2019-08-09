The global smartphone shipments declined for the seventh consecutive quarter. Shipments in the second quarter (Q2) of 2019 were down by 3.6 percent to 331.2 million compared with Q2 of 2018, according to a IHS Markit report. This is in stark contrast to markets like India where smartphone shipments continue to set new record. While global shipment decline, the combined share of the top-six firms exceeded 80 per cent of the total shipment in Q2. This is a record high for the global smartphone business.

Samsung maintained the top rank and increased shipments by 6 percent year-over-year to 75.1 million units. Huawei maintained its second place despite the ban imposed by US Department of Commerce. IHS Markit notes that the impact of this ban was not strongly visible in the second quarter. Huawei‘s market share in Q2 rose to 18 percent, up 2 percentage points from one year earlier. It expects the smartphone shipments to get impacted during the third quarter.

“The Huawei ban wasn’t in effect for the entire quarter, having been announced on May 15. The company shipped 58.7 million smartphones in Q2, down less than 1 per cent from 59.1 million units in Q1 and up 8 per cent over Q2 of 2018,” Jusy Hong, Research and Analysis Director (Smartphone) at IHS Markit, said in a statement.

“In terms of smartphones, Huawei been able to weather the storm. Following a strong Q1 performance, Huawei was one of the few smartphone makers to buck the negative trend in the market in Q2,” Hong added.

Apple remains the third major player in the industry but its shipments are under pressure. It faced challenge in terms of shipments by shipping 35.3 million iPhones in Q2, down 14.6 percent from 41.3 million units a year ago. Apple has stopped offering unit sales for its hardware products during quarter result announcement. Oppo saw its shipments jump 13 percent to 36.2 million units, up from 31.9 million units in Q2 of 2018.

Xiaomi, on the other hand, shipped 31.9 million units, recording a flat year-over-year growth in shipments. The report notes that Oppo is setting itself up as a key partner to carriers in Europe. The company could benefit from launch of 5G in the market. Counterpoint said that global smartphone market declined 1 percent during the second quarter. It also observed that Realme entered the top ten smartphone makers in the world.

(With IANS inputs)