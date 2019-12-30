comscore Smartphone usage banned by Indian Navy at naval bases | BGR India
Smartphone usage banned by Indian Navy at naval bases, warships and dockyards

The smartphone usage ban is also applicable on warships and dockyards.

  • Published: December 30, 2019 1:22 PM IST
The Indian Navy has issued direction to ban the use of all smartphones and social networking platforms onboard ships and naval bases. The move comes after the recent arrest of 7 navy personnel for allegedly leaking sensitive information to an espionage racket with links to Pakistan.

Social media and smartphone usage banned

“All social networking platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other messengers from here on now will not be allowed at the naval bases and ships,” said a senior Indian Navy officer. The officer said that moreover no smartphones were allowed onboard ships and naval bases.

On December 20, Intelligence agencies busted an espionage racket linked to Pakistan with the arrest of 7 Indian Navy personnel and a hawala operator. The navy officials were arrested from Mumbai, Karvar and Vishakapatnam for leaking sensitive information about the movements of warships and submarines to Pakistani agents. This had exposed lapses in the security apparatus placed around critical assets in India.

Eastern and Western naval command centres exposed

“Three sailors were arrested from Visakhapatnam, two from Karwar and two from Mumbai,” said intelligence agencies that busted the espionage racket being run by Pakistan. The agencies had stated that both Eastern and Western naval command centres, were exposed to these Pakistan’s agents. They were responsible for security of the maritime borders from China and Pakistan.

“Some more suspects are being questioned,” the agencies said. The agencies pointed that Vishakapatnam, the headquarters of the Eastern Command of the Indian Navy and also the base of the nuclear submarine Arihant, was exposed to the espionage racket. It also stated that the Eastern Command keeps tab upon the suspicious Chinese ship movements in the Indian waters.

The western naval command is located in Mumbai from where all nefarious activities carried out by Pakistan was also exposed and so was Karvar, the naval centre which has the lone aircraft carrier Vikramaditya. The Indian Navy, however, maintained that all of their critical assets are intact and there is no security breach.

About arrests, the force said: “In a joint operation with the Naval Intelligence and Central Intelligence Agencies, Andhra Pradesh Police arrested some junior naval personnel. The case is under investigation by Andhra Pradesh Police.”

In the meantime, Andhra Pradesh police intelligence wing had also said that they have busted the racket under an operation named ‘Dolphin’s Nose’ in association with the central intelligence agencies and Naval Intelligence.

Accused were befriended by Pakistani women on Facebook

The accused were produced before the National Investigation Agency court in Vijayawada on December 20. They were remanded to judicial custody till January 3. The police had said that all the arrested officials were in touch with Pakistani women who had befriended them on Facebook.

It is alleged that officials were paid through a hawala operator for providing information. The chats between these sailors who were being used by Pakistanis were sexually explicit. Sources said the honey trap with women posing as their friends on Facebook was set up by the Pakistani intelligence operatives. The sailors were later blackmailed and forced to give information. “We are further probing the matter and more people could be arrested,” said the agencies.

With inputs from IANS.

