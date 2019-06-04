comscore
  Smartphones to launch in India in June 2019: Galaxy M40, Zenfone 6, Nokia 6.2, Honor 20 and more
Smartphones to launch in India in June 2019: Galaxy M40, Zenfone 6, Nokia 6.2, Honor 20 and more

A list of interesting smartphones are set to launch in India this month including the likes of Asus Zenfone 6, Honor 20-series, Samsung Galaxy M40 and more. Here’s all you need to know.

  Published: June 4, 2019 12:01 PM IST
May 2019 turned out to be an interesting one with a number of smartphone launches, both in India and globally. There was the Realme X and Xiaomi Redmi K20 launch in China, Asus Zenfone 6 launch in Spain, Honor 20-series launch in London, and more. And some of these smartphones are coming to India this month, among others. Here’s when you can expect these smartphones to launch in India.

Nokia 6.2

HMD Global has been teasing a launch event for June 6 where it is widely expected to launch the Nokia 6.2 smartphone in India. The Nokia 6.2 is a rebranded version of the Nokia X71 that was launched in China with a punch-hole camera, 48-megapixel triple rear camera and more. 

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung has sent invites for the launch of Galaxy M40 on June 11. Just like the other M-series smartphones, even the Galaxy M40 will be sold online via Amazon India. It will be the first M-series smartphone to come with a punch-hole display where the selfie camera would be mounted. Reports hint that it will be powered by a Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A recently leaked image also hinted at the smartphone featuring triple rear cameras, where one will be a wide-angle sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung announced the Galaxy A80 with Snapdragon 730G SoC and swiveling rear camera which eliminated the need of having a selfie shooter. The swiveling camera also allows for having an all-screen front without any notch or hole-punch display. The smartphone is expected to launch in India soon, and chances are that we may see it either on June 11 or sometime later this month.

Asus Zenfone 6

The Zenfone 6 from Asus is another all-screen smartphone that comes with a mechanical flappable dual camera module at the back, which also doubles as a selfie snapper. This also allows for having an all-screen front without any notch or punch-hole. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Honor 20-series

Huawei has been having tensions with the US where it has been a victim of the trade war, but that didn’t stop it from launching the Honor 20-series in London. It comprises of the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro. One of the highlights include the quad-rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary super wide angle sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens for 3X optical zoom and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphones will be available via Flipkart, and the launch event is set for June 11.

Besides, there could be other smartphone announcements too. The Redmi K20 that was recently launched in China is expected to make its debut in India a Poco F2, the Realme X is also set to launch in India, but it remains to be seen if it happens this month or next month. We will keep our readers posted about the launch events as and when they happen, so stay tuned for that.

  Published Date: June 4, 2019 12:01 PM IST

