Realme C1 (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6: Price in India, specifications and features compared

As we gear up for MWC 2019 where OEMs will be launching their flagship smartphones, Realme and Samsung have launched their budget smartphones in India. Priced under Rs 10,000, both smartphones feature an interesting design and hardware combination for the segment. We compared the Realme C1 (2019) with the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Xiaomi Redmi 6, and here’s how they fare based on their price, specifications and features.

Price in India, availability

The Realme C1 (2019) is offered in two storage variants – 2GB RAM with 32GB storage model priced at Rs 7,499, and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage for Rs 8,499. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart starting February 5 12:00PM onwards. The Galaxy M10, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 7,990 for 2GB RAM with 16GB storage model, and Rs 8,990 for 3GB RAM with 32GB storage model. It will also go on sale starting February 5 at 12:00PM via Amazon India.

The Redmi 6 from Xiaomi is priced at Rs 7,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, whereas the 3GB RAM with 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 8,999. The smartphone is available to purchase via Flipkart and Mi.com.

Display

All three smartphones come with full-screen displays. The Redmi 6 comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display, whereas the Realme C1 and Galaxy M10 comes with 6.2-inch HD+ panel. The Realme C1 comes with a wide notch, whereas the Galaxy M10 comes with a waterdrop style notch.

Chipset, RAM and storage

Under the hood, the Realme C1 (2019) is powered by a Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 2GB / 3G RAM, and 32GB storage options. The Galaxy M10 is powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC paired with 2GB / 3GB RAM and 16GB / 32GB storage model. The Redmi 6, on the other hand, is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 3GB RAM with 32GB and 64GB storage options. All three smartphones also come with an expandable storage option.

Cameras

In the photography department, all three devices come equipped with dual cameras at the back. The Realme C2 (2019) comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, the Redmi 6 comes with 12-megapixel primary sensor accompanied with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Galaxy M10, on the other hand, comes with a 13-megapixel primary snapper and a 5-megapixel wide-angle secondary lens. Up front, all three devices come with a 5-megapixel front camera with support for face unlock.

OS, connectivity and battery

Connectivity wise, you get dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS on all three smartphones. For charging and data transfer, you get a microUSB port. In the software department, all three smartphones run Android 8.1 Oreo OS with their respective custom interface on top.

To keep things ticking, the Realme C1 (2019) comes with a massive 4,230mAh battery, the Redmi 6 comes with a 3,000mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy M10 comes with a 3,400mAh battery. None of the smartphones support fast charging tech.

Realme C1 (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6: Comparison Table

Features Realme C1 Samsung Galaxy M10 Xiaomi Redmi 6 Display 6.2-inch HD+ 6.2-inch HD+ 5.45-inch HD+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Exynos 7870

octa-core MediaTek Helio P22

octa-core RAM 2GB/3G 2GB/3GB 3GB Storage 32GB (256 expandable) 16GB / 32GB

(expandable) 32GB/64GB

(non-expandable) Rear Camera 13-megapixel & 2-megapixel 13-megapixel+5-megapixel 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel Front Camera 5-megapixel 5-megapixel 5-megapixel Battery 4,2320mAh 3,400mAh 3,000mAh Connectivity 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradable) Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradable) Price Rs 7,499 (2GB/32GB)

Rs 8,499 (3GB/32GB) Rs 7,990 (2GB/16GB)

Rs 8,990 (3GB/32GB) Rs 7,999 (3GB/32GB)