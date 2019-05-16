Smartphones with pop-up camera you can buy in India today

Chinese brands like Vivo and Oppo started the trend of pop-up selfie camera mechanism. The companies have established themselves as a brand that don’t shy away from innovation and trying out unique things. In 2018, Vivo showed a prototype phone with a pop-up selfie camera at MWC. Now, the elevating camera has become a trend in the tech world and several tech giants are launching phones with the same tech. The idea behind offering a pop-up selfie camera is to get rid of the notch and offer users an immersive full-screen experience. Here’s a look at the smartphones that offer pop up selfie camera, and are available in India for purchase.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus has just launched its first pop-up selfie camera smartphone, called OnePlus 7 Pro. The device also offers an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device comes with a starting price of Rs 48,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. There is also an 8GB/128GB model, priced at Rs 52,999. The higher 12GB/256GB configuration cost Rs 59,999.

As for the specifications, the handset packs a big 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display along with QHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ certification. It offers 90Hz refresh rate that translates into ultra-smooth experience. The OnePlus 7 Pro houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, and runs Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS 9.5. It is also the first phone from the company to offer a triple-camera setup at the back. The setup features a 48-megapixel f/1.6 sensor, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 sensor with a telephoto lens to offer 3x lossless zoom. The camera support both EIS and OIS for better video results. The front houses a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo launched its Vivo V15 Pro smartphone in February this year in India. Vivo recently unveiled a new variant of the phone. The new 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the Vivo V15 Pro is priced at Rs 29,990. One can buy the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, which is currently available for Rs 26,990 on Amazon India. Talking about the specifications, the device packs a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It packs a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and a triple-camera setup at the back.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

The rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel camera. It houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC under the hood. Vivo has given an option to expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card slot. The device also offers a dedicated 3.5 mm audio socket. It is also equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Vivo V15 Pro is backed by a 3,700mAh battery.

Oppo F11 Pro

The Oppo F11 Pro was launched earlier this year in only one variant. Recently, the company took the wraps off a Marvel Avengers Limited Edition of the Oppo F11 Pro. The latter is priced at Rs 25,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is also a 6GB RAM/64GB variant, which is priced at Rs 24,990. It is currently available on Amazon India for Rs 22,990.

The handset packs a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display and a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. The Oppo F11 Pro also features dual rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor, which elevates from an enclosure at the top of the device. It runs Color OS 6 based on Android 9 Pie, and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Vivo V15

The Vivo V15 made its debut in March 2019 in the country. The Vivo V15 is available in India for Rs 21,990 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The Chinese company also recently launched a new Aqua Blue color variant of the device. There is also a Frozen Black color option. The device bears a triple rear camera setup and a motorized camera mechanism. The back camera includes a 12-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor.

The device offers a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The Vivo V15 is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery with support for dual-engine fast charging tech. It runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie. There is a 6.53-inch panel along with 2340×1080 pixels resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset, paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

Vivo NEX

Vivo launched the NEX smartphone in July 2018. It is available for Rs 39,990. Customers can buy it from Amazon India. For the price, you will get 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The Vivo NEX features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 19.3:9 aspect ratio. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. For shutterbugs, the NEX comes with a dual-rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It also has an 8-megapixel mechanical pop-up camera up front for selfies. The NEX packs a 4,000mAh battery with dual quick charge feature.

Oppo Find X

Oppo launched its latest flagship Find X smartphone in the year 2018. The Oppo Find X is priced at Rs 59,990 in Amazon India. The device features a 6.42-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Oppo Find X is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. It has a pop-up dual rear camera setup that has a 16-megapixel sensor and 20-megapixel sensor, along with a pop-up 25-megapixel selfie shooter. It is kept alive by a 3,730mAh battery. The smartphone comes in Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue color options with a gradient design. It is also equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Besides, brands like Asus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme are soon expected to launch smartphones with pop up selfie camera in the Indian market. Samsung Galaxy A80, which is already available outside India, offers a rotating triple camera setup. Just yesterday, Realme took the wraps off Realme X device, which also features an elevating camera. This handset will soon come to India, as per Realme’s CEO. Asus will also launch a phone today in Valencia, which is said to pack a flip camera setup.