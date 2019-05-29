Smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC available in India: OnePlus 7, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom and more

The Snapdragon 855 is Qualcomm’s top-notch chipset, which is currently powering several flagship smartphones from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo and more. The new Snapdragon 855 SoC, which is based on TSMC’s 7nm process, is expected to arrive on other 2019 flagships as well, which includes Google Pixel 4, Asus ZenFone 6Z, Poco F2 and more. The octa-core CPU is based on Snapdragon’s semi-custom ARM Cortex Kryo 485 cores and is claimed to deliver 45 percent improvement in performance over its predecessor. If you are planning to purchase a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone, then you can check the below-mentioned smartphones that are available in India.

OnePlus 7

OnePlus recently launched the Oneplus 7 smartphone, which houses a Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood. You can go for the base 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 32,999 in India. The top of the line 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage will cost you Rs 37,999. For the price, you will get a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED notched display with full HD+ resolution. At the back, there are two cameras, which includes a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The device is powered by a 3,700mAh battery. The OnePlus 7 will soon be available for purchase via Amazon India.

OnePlus 7 Pro

Similar to the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7 Pro also draws its power from the Snapdragon 855 chipset. The latest OnePlus 7 Pro with 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 48,999 in the country. The higher 8GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage can be purchased for Rs 52,999. Unlike the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7 Pro also comes with 12GB RAM/256GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 59,999. As for the specifications, the device comes with a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ certification. The panel supports up to 90Hz refresh rate.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

The OnePlus 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS 9.5 out-of-the-box. It offers a triple-camera setup on the back and pop-up camera for selfies. The rear setup includes a 48-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. The front features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, which supports 30W Warp Charge fast charge tech. OnePlus has launched the phone in three colors, including Mirror Grey, Almond, and Nebula Blue. Customers can purchase OnePlus’ flagship phone through Amazon India website.

Black Shark 2

The Black Shark 2 is a gaming smartphone, which features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The Black Shark 2 was launched just two days back in India. The base 6GB RAM/128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 39,999. The top 12GB/256GB variant carries a price label of Rs 49,999 in the country. Buyers will be able to choose from color options such as Shadow Black, Frozen Silver and Glory Blue. This device will go on sale in India from June 4 via Flipkart.

As for the specifications, the Black Shark 2 packs a 6.39-inch full HD AMOLED display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 430nits brightness and TrueView Display tech. The device supports eye protection mode, image-enhancement mode and 240Hz touch response rate with touch algorithm optimization. The Snapdragon 855 chipset is aided by Adreno 640 GPU with Snapdragon Elite Gaming graphics processing and Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling tech. It offers a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 tech support. In terms of photography, the gaming smartphone features a dual-rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front is a 20-megapixel f/2.0 aperture selfie camera with 5lens technology.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Similar to the above-mentioned handset, the latest Oppo Reno 10X Zoom smartphone too offers a Snapdragon 855 SoC. The prices of the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom in India start from Rs 39,990 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs 49,990. The device will go on sale on June 7, 2019 and will be available Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm mall and the company’s online store.

Talking about the specifications, the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom offers a periscope style 10X lossless zoom tech. The device bears a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 13-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. For selfies, Oppo has included a 16-megapixel shooter. The handset sports a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. It also comes with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone packs a 4,065mAh battery under the hood.

Separately, the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Asus Zenfone 6 smartphones are soon expected to debut in India. Both the devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. At the moment, it is unknown as to when Asus and Xiaomi are planning to launch their latest flagships in the country. The Redmi K20 Pro is available in China with a starting price of RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000) for the base 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The Asus Zenfone 6, on the other hand, is priced in Spain at EUR 499 (approximately Rs 39,100) for the 6GB/64GB model.