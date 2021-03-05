Smartwatches, earwear see surge in demand during 2020

IDC’s analysis for the wearables segment is out for the year 2020 and there are some interesting numbers to go through. Despite the pandemic, the report shows a notable year-on-year (YoY) growth for smartwatches and earwear. The overall wearable segment grew by 144 percent when compared to the last year, with 36.4 million units shipment. It also states that India was among the top 20 countries to register triple-digit growth. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro could launch in India soon: Have a look at all we know

It is the earwear segment that saw the most growth in 2020, says the report. With a majority of the launches in the affordable end of the market, the segment saw a threefold growth in 2020. The TWS category is said to have gained the most with a total shipment figure of 11.3 million. The rise in demand is credited to an increase in virtual meetings and e-learning requirements.

Wearables segment sees huge growth in 2020

"Hearables became one of the most sought-after electronic categories in 2020. The newer version of hearables are much better in managing the increased audio usages and improved aesthetic and design also made them the trendsetter," says Anisha Dumbre, Market Analyst, IDC India. "TWS category saw the much-needed price corrections with several vendors launching devices at more affordable price points leading to the drop in the average selling price of TWS to $45 in 2020 from $110 in 2019," she added.

In the earwear category, it was India’s homegrown brand BoAt that dominated the market with a a total share of 24.6 percent while Samsung followed with a share of 14.5 percent. Realme grabbed the third-spot with a share of 13.6 percent.

The wristband category was dominated by Xiaomi with a total market share of 46.7 percent while Realme finished second with a category share of 12.3 percent. However, the overall demand for wristband-based trackers dropped in comparison to 2019.

The reason behind the overall decline in demand for wristbands was the arrival of affordable watches. Noise dominated the watch segment with a total market share of 24.5 percent while Realme followed with a total share of 15.7 percent.

The smartwatch category was dominated by Apple, with a share of 51 percent. The Apple domination was helped by the launch of the Apple Watch SE and the entry-level Watch Series 3. Do note that IDC defines smartwatches as watches that can run third-party apps.