comscore This malware affects 4,700 Windows-based computers every day
  • Home
  • News
  • This malware affects 4,700 Windows-based computers every day
News

This malware affects 4,700 Windows-based computers every day

News

The best way to avoid being a victim of the malware attack is to keep your system software updated.

  • Published: October 8, 2019 2:18 PM IST
Hack code virus malware 805px

Security researchers have discovered a new malware that infected 90,000 machines worldwide during the month of August. Called Smominru malware, it has an infection rate of up to 4,700 computers per day. Here is everything you need to know about the malware.

Smominru malware detailed

In its post-infection phase, the malware steals victim credentials. It also installs a Trojan module and a cryptominer. The Smominru malware also propagates inside the network, according to researchers from Guardicore, a data centre and cloud security company.

The botnet uses several methods to propagate. But primarily it infects a system in one of two ways – either by brute-forcing weak credentials for different Windows services. Or more commonly by relying on the infamous EternalBlue exploit, cybersecurity firm Kaspersky said in a blog post.

Countries affected with the malware

Microsoft patched the vulnerability EternalBlue exploits that made the WannaCry and NotPetya outbreaks possible. However, many companies are simply ignoring updates, Kaspersky said. China, Taiwan, Russia, Brazil and the US have seen the most attacks. But, that doesn’t mean other countries are out of its scope. For example, the largest network Smominru targeted was in Italy, with 65 hosts infected.

The criminals involved are not too particular about their targets, which range from universities to healthcare providers. However, one detail is very consistent. About 85 percent of infections occur on Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 systems. The rest include Windows Server 2012, Windows XP and Windows Server 2003.

What damage does the malware do

After compromising the system, Smominru creates a new user, called admin$, with admin privileges on the system and starts to download a whole bunch of malicious payloads. The most obvious objective is to silently use infected computers for mining cryptocurrency (namely, Monero) at the victim’s expense.

The malware also downloads a set of modules used for spying, data exfiltration, and credential theft. On top of that, once Smominru gains a foothold, it tries to propagate further within the network to infect as many systems as possible.

How to protect your computer

To protect your network, computers, and data from Smominru, you need to update operating systems and other software regularly, Kaspersky said. It is also important for users to use strong passwords. A reliable password manager that helps you create, manage, and automatically retrieve and enter passwords may help protect you against brute-force attacks.

With inputs from IANS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 8, 2019 2:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

This malware affects 4,700 computers every day
News
This malware affects 4,700 computers every day
OnePlus 7T Pro Haze Blue color variant leaks online

News

OnePlus 7T Pro Haze Blue color variant leaks online

Realme X2 Pro launch date revealed

News

Realme X2 Pro launch date revealed

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 to soon launch in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 to soon launch in India

Asus ROG Phone 2 FOTA update now rolling out

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 FOTA update now rolling out

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 8A review

Samsung Galaxy M30s Review

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

This malware affects 4,700 computers every day

OnePlus 7T Pro Haze Blue color variant leaks online

Realme X2 Pro launch date revealed

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 to soon launch in India

Asus ROG Phone 2 FOTA update now rolling out

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

This malware affects 4,700 computers every day

News

This malware affects 4,700 computers every day
Joker Malware infects 24 Android apps on Google Play Store

News

Joker Malware infects 24 Android apps on Google Play Store
Camscanner back on Google Play Store after being removed

News

Camscanner back on Google Play Store after being removed
Remove CamScanner from your smartphone now as it contains malware

News

Remove CamScanner from your smartphone now as it contains malware
A new malware is affecting cheaters on Fortnite, Apex Legends and CSGO

Gaming

A new malware is affecting cheaters on Fortnite, Apex Legends and CSGO

हिंदी समाचार

TAGG ZeroG ट्रू वायरलैस ईयरफोन वाइट लिमिटेड कलर ऑप्शन में 4,999 रुपये कीमत में हुए लॉन्च

Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन 15 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च, 64MP का होगा प्राइमरी कैमरा

PUBG Mobile में मिलेगा BRDM-2 amphibious vehicle, 102 Km की है टॉप स्पीड

Amazon ने की Great Indian Festival Celebration Special सेल की घोषणा, 40% तक सस्ते मिलेंगे स्मार्टफोन

Samsung Galaxy Fold की अगली प्री-बुकिंग 11 अक्टूबर को

News

This malware affects 4,700 computers every day
News
This malware affects 4,700 computers every day
OnePlus 7T Pro Haze Blue color variant leaks online

News

OnePlus 7T Pro Haze Blue color variant leaks online
Realme X2 Pro launch date revealed

News

Realme X2 Pro launch date revealed
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 to soon launch in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 to soon launch in India
Asus ROG Phone 2 FOTA update now rolling out

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 FOTA update now rolling out