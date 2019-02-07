SmugMug-owned Flickr extends automatic photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12

Flickr is arguably one of the most popular image sharing platforms out there. Having been a part of Yahoo! For quite a while, it was acquired by SmugMug (a paid image hosting service) in April 2018. Flickr used to offer a generous 1TB of photo storage even at the free tier, but revised its offerings in November last year, reducing the free tier to just 1,000 photos. It further announced that users having more than 1,000 photos uploaded via their accounts would have all the extra photos automatically deleted after February 5, if they don’t upgrade to one of the paid level Flickr accounts, starting at $50 per year. However, that deadline has now been extended by a month.

According to a report by USA Today, Flickr owner SmugMug decided to delay automatic deletion of photos uploaded to free tier accounts to March 12 after many users recently attempted to download all their photos before they were automatically deleted, thus putting a strain on Flickr’s servers and leading to download issues.

“Based on feedback from our forum members and complications some members experienced when downloading photos Monday .. we’ve decided to extend our deletion eligibility deadline. Our goal has been to ensure that Flickr members have an ample time to make an informed decision as to how they can best continue to protect and enjoy their photos on Flickr. Our foremost priority is to be certain that every Flickr member is aware that photographs may be at risk of deletion if they are stored in a Flickr free account that has more than 1,000 photos,” Scott Kinzie, Vice President, SmugMug, was quoted as saying in a 9to5Mac report.