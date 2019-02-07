comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • SmugMug-owned Flickr extends automatic photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12
News

SmugMug-owned Flickr extends automatic photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12

News

The popular image sharing platform reduced free tier from 1TB storage to 1,000 photos in November last year.

  • Published: February 7, 2019 4:21 PM IST
flickr-logo

Flickr is arguably one of the most popular image sharing platforms out there. Having been a part of Yahoo! For quite a while, it was acquired by SmugMug (a paid image hosting service) in April 2018. Flickr used to offer a generous 1TB of photo storage even at the free tier, but revised its offerings in November last year, reducing the free tier to just 1,000 photos. It further announced that users having more than 1,000 photos uploaded via their accounts would have all the extra photos automatically deleted after February 5, if they don’t upgrade to one of the paid level Flickr accounts, starting at $50 per year. However, that deadline has now been extended by a month.

According to a report by USA Today, Flickr owner SmugMug decided to delay automatic deletion of photos uploaded to free tier accounts to March 12 after many users recently attempted to download all their photos before they were automatically deleted, thus putting a strain on Flickr’s servers and leading to download issues.

Google Photos now lets you add up to 20,000 photos or videos to an album

Also Read

Google Photos now lets you add up to 20,000 photos or videos to an album

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

“Based on feedback from our forum members and complications some members experienced when downloading photos Monday .. we’ve decided to extend our deletion eligibility deadline. Our goal has been to ensure that Flickr members have an ample time to make an informed decision as to how they can best continue to protect and enjoy their photos on Flickr. Our foremost priority is to be certain that every Flickr member is aware that photographs may be at risk of deletion if they are stored in a Flickr free account that has more than 1,000 photos,” Scott Kinzie, Vice President, SmugMug, was quoted as saying in a 9to5Mac report.

  • Published Date: February 7, 2019 4:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
WhatsApp removing 2 mn suspicious accounts a month
thumb-img
News
New 'V' smartphone series to further fortify our position in India: Vivo
thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display
thumb-img
News
Moto G7 Plus gets listed on Geekbench ahead of today's launch in Brazil

Editor's Pick

2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent
News
2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent
Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12

News

Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12

Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online

News

Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online

Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference

News

Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 12

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 12

Most Popular

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner

2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent

Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12

Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online

Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12

News

Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12
SmugMug acquires Flickr

News

SmugMug acquires Flickr
Flickr restores Flickr Pro after two years

News

Flickr restores Flickr Pro after two years
Google to unveil standalone photo sharing service at I/O 2015: Report

News

Google to unveil standalone photo sharing service at I/O 2015: Report
Google researchers create stunning timelapse videos using public photos from the Internet [video]

News

Google researchers create stunning timelapse videos using public photos from the Internet [video]

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और Galaxy M20 स्मार्टफोन 12 फरवरी को बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

नए नियमों से TV बिल में बढ़ोतरी के दावे को ट्राई ने खारिज किया

नए नियम लागू होने पर भारत में बंद हो जाएगा व्हाट्सएप!

क्या आपका बच्चा भी खेलता है PUBG और Fortnite जैसे ऑनलाइन गेम्स? सभी स्कूलों को दिल्ली सरकार ने भेजा नोटिस

वोडाफोन आइडिया के इस प्लान को करें रिचार्ज, साल भर तक अनलिमिटेड कॉल और डाटा का उठाएं फायदा

News

Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner
News
Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner
2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent

News

2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent
Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12

News

Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12
Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online

News

Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online
Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference

News

Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference