  Snap Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 launched in India starting at Rs 14,999
News

Snap Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 launched in India starting at Rs 14,999

News

The Snap Spectacles 2 will be priced at Rs 14,999, while the Snap Spectacles 3 will be made available for Rs 29,999.

  Updated: July 5, 2020 11:10 AM IST
Snapchat_Spectacles_3_India

Snap Inc. recently launched two smart spectacles in India, namely the Snap Spectacles 2 and the Snap Spectacles 3. Snap is the company behind popular instant messaging/social media app Snapchat. Both the new Snap Spectacles models will be available on the brand’s India website. The Snap Spectacles 2 will be priced at Rs 14,999, while the Snap Spectacles 3 will be made available for Rs 29,999. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion with 48MP quad rear cameras launched: Check price, full specifications

Both the Snap Spectacles 2 and Snap Spectacles 3 will be made available through Flipkart. The e-commerce website listing is also up with the price and availability date of June 4. These smart glasses by Snap Inc (previously known as Snapchat) were first launched in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The first glasses were launched in November 2017 through limited availability and went on sale online in February 2017. Also Read - OnePlus TV U and Y series launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999

Watch: Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

The Snap Spectacles feature in-built cameras, which allow users to capture photos or videos via the glasses and lets them upload directly to their Snapchat account. Users can easily sync the captured content with the iOS or Android Snapchat app. They come with 4GB storage allowing one to record up to 100 videos or up to 1,200 photos. Users can recharge the battery of these glasses with a USB Type-C cable in 75 minutes. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Master Series with 65-inch 4K OLED panel, 65W speaker launched: Price, Full Specifications

Specifications

The Snap Spectacles 2 is able to take 1642×1642 resolution pictures. It can also record 60fps videos at a resolution of 1216×1216 pixels. The device comes with 4GB onboard storage. Meanwhile, the Snap Spectacles 3 can take pictures at a resolution of 1728×1728 pixels. The cameras can also record 60fps videos at a resolution of 1216×1216 pixels. Here too, you get 4GB of onboard storage. The company claims this is good enough to store up to 100 3D videos or 1200 3D photos.

The Snap Spectacles 3 features a secondary HD camera. It uses the extra camera to capture depth. The company also built a number of 3D effects to go with the newly available depth data. The Snap Spectacles 3 will be available in two color variants – carbon and mineral. Meanwhile, the Snap spectacles 2 will be available in Onyx Eclipse, Ruby Sunset, and Sapphire Midnight variants.

  Published Date: July 5, 2020 11:08 AM IST
  Updated Date: July 5, 2020 11:10 AM IST

