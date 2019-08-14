Snap Spectacles 3 launched with an updated design and a second camera

Snap, the company behind the popular Snapchat, has launched the third generation of its AR sunglasses, Snap Spectacles 3. As per the announcement, the company has updated the design of the sunglasses with slight tweaks. Before we dive into the changes, let’s talk about the price and availability. The new Spectacles 3 are priced at $380 (approximately Rs 27,000), and they will be available on Spectacles.com in November. In comparison, the Spectacles 2 launched at $150.

Snap Spectacles 3 features and changes

As mentioned, the company has updated the design of Snap Spectacles 3. Snap also clarifies that Spectacles 3 is a “limited release” aimed at “a small group” of “fashion-forward” people. It is possible that Snap may be wary of the success of Spectacles 3. According to The Verge, a spokesperson claims that Spectacles 3 are “a necessary investment in the platform”. This likely means that Snap wants to ensure that it can get the functionality and features of the sunglasses right.

Once the company gets the core functionality right, then it can go about focusing on making an inexpensive product. Talking about the hardware, the company has also added a secondary HD camera in Spectacles 3. Snap will use this new camera to capture depth confirming that it wants to improve the Spectacles. The company has also built a number of 3D effects to go with the newly available depth data. Snap will limit these effects to Spectacles 3 with plans to allow third-party 3D effects from later this year.

Interested buyers should note that Spectacles 3 will be available in “carbon”, and “mineral” colors. Talking about the design aspect, this generation will feature “lightweight steel frame”, along with adjustable tips and tinted lenses to protect the eyes from the sun. The usual video or photo capturing feature by pressing a button on the top is available here. Users can easily sync the captured content with the iOS or Android app. They come with 4GB storage allowing one to record up to 100 videos or up to 1,200 photos. Users can recharge the Spectacles with a USB Type-C cable in 75 minutes.