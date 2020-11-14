comscore Snapchat's astrological feature shows compatibility with friends | BGR India
Snapchat's astrological feature lets you test compatibility with your friends

With the new astrological feature, Snapchat wants to help users stay better connected with friends by showing personality traits and how they align.

snapchat astrology feature

Over the last few months, Snapchat has launched several new features with the aim to help users cope with the present scenario. Snap has now launched an astrological feature which helps users test their compatibility with their friends. With the new astrological feature, Snapchat wants to help users stay better connected with friends by showing personality traits and how they align. Also Read - OnePlus, Snapchat bring a new Augmented Reality lens to celebrate Diwali

To bring this feature Snapchat partnered with Cosmopolitan US’s astrologer, Aurora Tower in order to provide chart readings. Also Read - Snapchat testing TikTok-like swipe navigation for public videos

The Astrological Profile is a series of Snaps that cover the ten different planets including Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, Pluto, and Uranus and an Astrology Profile Summary. The platform allows users to send Snaps to friends, post to Story, and save them to the camera roll. Users will also be able to view your friends’ Astrological Profiles.  Also Read - Snap Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 launched in India starting at Rs 14,999

To access Astrological Profile, head over to your Profile and tap the Astrological Sign next to your name. Then enter your birthday, time of birth, and place of birth.

The friendship Compatibility Story contains a series of Snaps that cover five aspects – Attraction, Intensity, Tension, Support, and Harmony and also a compatibility summary. These too you will be able to send to friends, post to Story, and save them to the camera roll. 

Snapchat also allows you to view your Astrological Compatibility with a friend if you and that friend have both opted-in to Astrological Profiles. To view your Astrological Compatibility with a friend, go to their Friendship Profile and tap on their Astrological Sign next to their name. 

  Published Date: November 14, 2020 6:24 PM IST
  Updated Date: November 14, 2020 6:25 PM IST

Best Sellers