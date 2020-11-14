Over the last few months, Snapchat has launched several new features with the aim to help users cope with the present scenario. Snap has now launched an astrological feature which helps users test their compatibility with their friends. With the new astrological feature, Snapchat wants to help users stay better connected with friends by showing personality traits and how they align. Also Read - OnePlus, Snapchat bring a new Augmented Reality lens to celebrate Diwali

To bring this feature Snapchat partnered with Cosmopolitan US's astrologer, Aurora Tower in order to provide chart readings.

The Astrological Profile is a series of Snaps that cover the ten different planets including Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, Pluto, and Uranus and an Astrology Profile Summary. The platform allows users to send Snaps to friends, post to Story, and save them to the camera roll. Users will also be able to view your friends' Astrological Profiles.

To access Astrological Profile, head over to your Profile and tap the Astrological Sign next to your name. Then enter your birthday, time of birth, and place of birth.

The friendship Compatibility Story contains a series of Snaps that cover five aspects – Attraction, Intensity, Tension, Support, and Harmony and also a compatibility summary. These too you will be able to send to friends, post to Story, and save them to the camera roll.

Snapchat also allows you to view your Astrological Compatibility with a friend if you and that friend have both opted-in to Astrological Profiles. To view your Astrological Compatibility with a friend, go to their Friendship Profile and tap on their Astrological Sign next to their name.