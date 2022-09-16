comscore Snapchat brings iOS 16-like Lock Screen widgets, Shortcuts and more
Snapchat introduces iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets, chat shortcuts and more

Snapchat mentioned that its New Chat Shortcuts will make it easy to do things like spot unread Snaps and Chats from friends, see missed calls, and reply to stories.

Popular instant messaging platform Snapchat has rolled out new features, including iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets for iPhone users. The company said it is introducing new features to help keep conversations with friends easy to find. Also Read - Twitter brings Instagram, Snapchat sharing to Android app, starts testing WhatsApp sharing in India

“Our new Lock Screen Widgets, available now with iOS 16, keep conversations with your bestie saved right to your lock screen so you can start chats with one tap,” the company said in a blogpost. Also Read - Snap is laying off 20 percent of its workforce: Report

“With this new tool, you can save yourself the scrolling when you want to start Snapping, keeping visual conversations with the Snapchat Camera right at your fingertips,” it added. Also Read - Snapchat introduces new creative feature Dual Camera: Here's how to use it

Snapchat mentioned that its New Chat Shortcuts at the top of the chat tab will make it easy to do things like spot unread Snaps and Chats from friends, see missed calls, and reply to stories.

“Our Shortcuts will also remind you if you owe a reply and show you when birthdays are coming up, so you never miss someone’s special day or leave a friend on read,” the company said.

Snapchat is also introducing new tools like Question Stickers.

Last month, the platform introduced a dual camera feature for Snapchatters to capture multiple perspectives and themes at the same time.

The dual camera feature has four layouts, including a vertical, horizontal, picture-in-picture, and cutout.

–IANS

  • Published Date: September 16, 2022 4:12 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 16, 2022 4:17 PM IST
