Snapchat introduces AR lenses that turn floor into lava

Snapchat is introducing two new lenses today as part of its world-facing lens setup. The new lenses for the first time are downward facing that transform the ground in your Snapchat camera. These new lenses are being dubbed as the next evolution in the company’s ground segmentation lenses. The lenses are available as part of standard lenses available on Snapchat. However, with these new lenses, you make your camera face downward and not upward.

The ground segmentation lenses then recognize and transform the ground in your Snapchat camera’s view in real time. The two lenses currently offered let you turn your world into a lava pit or a serene body of water. The new lenses show how Snapchat is ahead of its rivals when it comes to AR usage. The new AR experience is powered by Snapchat’s machine learning models. These models understand the geometry and semantics of the world. This results in an experience that changes the surroundings of Snapchat users.

These Snapchat Lenses are groundbreaking

Since the launch of lenses on the platform, Snapchat has pioneered use of AR effects. Ground Segmentation Lenses show the capability of Snap to transform the user’s surrounding. Since it is the first downward facing lens, you see the company computing more data than before. In our limited time with one of the two lenses called “Floor is Water”, we could see Snapchat making great progress. The AR effect is not as accurate as the front-facing lenses but it is a sign of progress.

For example, when the ground turns to a water body, the option to add “Caution Floor is Wet” sign is interesting. Snap says over 75 percent of its community engages with AR every day on average. With the new lens, the app will let its user base of 210 million to turn their surrounding for the first time. The company said in a statement that it built these lenses using an internal version of its AR platform tool called Lens Studio. This allows the Snapchat team to iterate and add new use cases.

The two new ground segmentation lenses can be described as Snapchat’s way of reversing the camera use. With these lenses, users will put the rear camera on their mobile devices to use. This will also allow the app to take advantage of multiple cameras on the back of smartphones. It needs to be seen how the experience evolves going forward. For now, it seems Snapchat has its act cut for use of AR and implementation of new lenses on its platform.