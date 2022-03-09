Snapchat, Niti Aayog to train 12,000 teachers in AR: Here's what that means

Snapchat collaborates with Niti Aayog to train 12,000 teachers in Augmented Reality (AR) in the next two years. The popular instant messaging platform will also drive AR adoption among the youth in the country. Also Read - Snapchat will soon let you ditch your old, embarrassing username from yesteryears

"Augmented Reality is the future, given its varied applications in a rapidly digitizing India. We're excited to utilize Snap Inc's expertise in Augmented Reality to create a cadre of GenZ students that are skilled in this futuristic technology," said Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Director of Atal Innovation Mission.

Additionally, the tech giant also announced its partnership with the Atal Incubation Centers (AICs) in order to support the Indian start-up ecosystem with AR advertising boot camps, ad credits, and other opportunities.

“We are excited to help the Atal Tinkering Labs in its mission to create a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in India and help India become an Augmented Reality hub,” said Uthara Ganesh, Public Policy Head, India at Snap.

Snap also launched ‘Lensathon,’ an AR-making hackathon aiming to boost the participation of girls and young women interested in AR. The company also announced to host a unique workshop that will help young women understand the country’s digital economy. The workshops will be led by the members of the Snap Lens network and will be hosted by Women Lens Creators, who are experts in advanced sessions.

“AR is an amazing tool for self-expression, creativity and innovation and we have witnessed millions of Snapchatters express themselves more openly and without any inhibitions thanks to it. It is no wonder then that our Snap Lens Network of creators in India has grown by over 200% since September 2020 and we are witnessing enthusiasm amongst women creators. This International Women’s Day, we hope that our women-led Lensathon attendees feel inspired and upskilled to bring their creativity to life and continue to explore their passion for tech,” said Juhi Bhatnagar Strategy and Business Development Head, India at Snap Inc.

To recall, with an ambition to empower innovators and entrepreneurs across the country, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) NITI Aayog has come up with a first of its kind Vernacular Innovation Program (VIP), which will provide innovators and entrepreneurs in the country in 22 scheduled languages of the Government of India. The innovation will enable access to the ecosystem.

AIM will provide training to a Vernacular Task Force (VTF) after identification of each of the 22 scheduled languages, for capacity building required for VIPs. Each task force consists of local language teachers, subject experts, technical writers, and the leadership of the Regional Atal Incubation Center (AIC).