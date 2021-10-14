Snapchat suffered a massive outage last night. The popular social media app was down globally. Users took to microblogging site Twitter and the outage tracking website DownDetector to share issues they are facing. Many users complained that they were unable to post story updates or send messages. Also Read - Blocked on Snapchat? If in doubt, here's how to know if someone did

Snap, which is the parent company of Snapchat, tweeted: “We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now – hang tight, we’re looking into it!” Also Read - Top 10 free apps on Google Play store in India in August 2021: Meesho, Instagram, Snapchat, more

Down Detector, which is an app outage tracking website, reported the problems with Snapchat. Also Read - Now TikTok copies Snapchat, begins testing Stories feature

While 41 per cent has trouble with the app, 27 per cent of those affected were facing trouble with sharing photos and videos.

The snapchat users also took to Twitter to report their issues.

“Everyone running to Twitter to see if it is not only their Snapchat bugging,” posted one users.

“Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook seeing Snapchat going down,” another tweeted.

The Snapchat issue was yet to be fixed.

Earlier this month, a massive outage left the entire family of Facebook apps down for several hours and produced a cascading effect on millions of users.

(With inputs from IANS)