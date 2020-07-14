Snapchat testing TikTok-like swipe navigation for public videos

Well, Snapchat wants a piece of TikTok and its userbase. But unlike others launching a new app, Snapchat has decided to tweak things on its existing platform itself. According to reports, the company is testing a new way of navigating through content for the users. Also Read - Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 with inbuilt-camera by Snapchat launching in India on July 4

Ever since TikTok came into existence, the easy swipe to navigate option has become the most sought after user experience. So, understandably, Snapchat has decided that for its publicly available videos, this is the right way to navigate for the users. Having said that, the test involves a select group of users who’re able to use this new option. The vertical swipe option became popular because of TikTok. And now it seems the best way to switch between videos. Also Read - Snapchat announces Camera Kit, will power camera and AR experiences in other apps

Snapchat’s regular swiping feature was acceptable but TikTok showed us that it can be better. This development comes at a time when the US government is pondering whether to ban TikTok in the country. This comes few days after the Indian government banned the platform due to its security concerns. TikTok is owned by China-based ByteDance but the company is working hard to project itself as a global company. Also Read - Your tweets will disappear after 24 hours just like Snapchat stories

It’ll be interesting to see if Snapchat joins the ranks alongside Instagram (Reels) to compete with TikTok.

Snapchat Spectacles launch in India

Snap Inc. recently launched two smart spectacles in India, namely the Snap Spectacles 2 and the Snap Spectacles 3. Snap is the company behind popular instant messaging/social media app Snapchat. Both the new Snap Spectacles models are available on the brand’s India website. Snap Spectacles 2 is priced at Rs 14,999, and Snap Spectacles 3 costs Rs 29,999. These smart glasses by Snap Inc (previously known as Snapchat) were first launched in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The first Snap glasses launched in November 2017 through limited availability.