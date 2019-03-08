Snapdeal GOME C7 and C7 Note budget smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications

Snapdeal is trying to take on Amazon India and Flipkart with its own branded smartphones. While Amazon India has 10.or and Flipkart markets its devices under the Billion brand, Snapdeal has now joined hands with GOME to sell its own devices. GOME is a mobile brand based out of Hong Kong, and is getting Snapdeal as a launchpad in the country. The first two devices being launched in India as part of this new partnership are the GOME C7 and GOME C7 Note. As one would expect, both these devices are budget Android smartphones aimed at a segment where the sales is highest.

While the GOME C7 and GOME C7 Note from Snapdeal ship with basic hardware for the budget segment, they do one feature that would appeal to those who care about privacy over everything else. GOME says on the C7 and C7 Note, the caller ID is restricted and will be shown to user of the device only when they use Face ID to see the details. It is an interesting way to prevent anyone from looking at your screen and knowing who is calling you. The phones are being dubbed as the most private smartphone by the company.

Snapdeal GOME C7, GOME C7 Note prices, offers

The GOME C7 is the entry-level device of the two models being launched in India. It is priced at Rs 5,499, and comes with basic hardware of 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The GOME C7 Note, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 6,499. These two new devices are available with 10 percent discount and 5X rewards using HDFC Bank Credit card and EMI. There is 10 percent discount and 5 percent cashback on HDFC debit card.

Snapdeal GOME C7: Specifications and Price

The GOME C7 features a 5.5-inch LCD display, and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor. It sports a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. There is support for 1800MHz LTE band with Android 8.0 Oreo. The smartphone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and can be purchased in either black or gold color options.

Snapdeal GOME C7 Note: Specifications and Price

The GOME C7 Note, on the other hand, comes with a larger 5.9-inch display supporting a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek chipset clocked at 2GHz and there is 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and support for up to 64GB expandable storage. It also features a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. There is 4G LTE support and a 3,500mAh battery. The Android Oreo device is priced at Rs 6,499 and comes in black, gold finish.