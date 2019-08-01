comscore Snapdeal ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh to an iPhone customer; here's why
Snapdeal ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh to an iPhone customer; here's why

The consumer forum, which took up the matter on receiving a complaint, has directed Snapdeal, Pious Fashion and courier service Blue Dart to pay Rs 1 lakh to Parveen Kumar Sharma, a civil engineer.

  Published: August 1, 2019 1:35 PM IST
apple-iphone7-iphone7plus-hands-on-bgr-12

Almost two years back, an engineer received soaps instead of an iPhone 7 Plus from Snapdeal. The Mohali Consumer Forum has reportedly ordered Snapdeal to pay Rs 1 lakh as a compensation for the wrong delivery. The consumer forum, which took up the matter on receiving a complaint, has directed Snapdeal, Pious Fashion and courier service Blue Dart to pay Rs one lakh to Parveen Kumar Sharma, a civil engineer.

The order was placed through Snapdeal on March 4, 2017 and the wrong parcel was delivered two days later — on March 6. The engineer asserted that on reaching out to Snapdeal at that time, the platform failed to take any action. Additionally, the company even deleted the user’s account, IANS reports. Following which Snapdeal said that it has removed around 8,000 sellers from its platform in the last eight months over counterfeit products.

iPhone 2019 lineup may come with Apple Pencil support: Report

iPhone 2019 lineup may come with Apple Pencil support: Report

Besides, Apple is gearing up to launch three new iPhone 11 models this fall at its September event. The three new iPhone 11 models will be the successors to iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. According to a report, all three upcoming models will come with a Lightning connector.

we have come across a number of leaks hinting at triple cameras on OLED models. The setup will reportedly come with three 12-megapixel sensors – one with a regular lens and other with a telephoto lens. The third sensor will get a wide-angle lens. Now, a new report states that the front camera will also get an upgrade and will be able to capture slo-mo videos at 120fps.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max Hands On

The iPhone XR successor, on the other hand, is rumored to get a dual-camera setup at the back. There is no word on the front camera yet. The reports also hint that Apple will stick around with LCD display for the XR successor. In 2020, all three models feature OLED displays. With the launch in September, we expect a lot of details to pour in the coming weeks.

With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: August 1, 2019 1:35 PM IST

