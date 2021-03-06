Snapdragon 775, 775G details leak ahead of official launch

The Snapdragon 765G was one of the most popular chips in 2020, debuting on a couple of premium midrange Android phones. It is, however, old and Qualcomm is expected to announce a successor soon. While no details are official yet, a recent leak suggests Qualcomm may be planning substantial upgrades to its Snapdragon 765G successor. The Snapdragon 775G/775 will get upgraded cores and better video recording capabilities. Also Read - Qualcomm a key player in upcoming Reliance Jio-Google's low-cost Android smartphone

According to a report from XDA Developers, the Snapdragon 775 and Snapdragon 775G will end up as the successors to the Snapdragon 765 series chips. A spec sheet leaked via a Telegram channel, revealing some key details about the chip. There are going to be substantial upgrades in the fabrications process, cores, and an improved ISP.

Snapdragon 775 series details leak

From the leaked specifications list, the Snapdragon 775 series chips seem to get more efficient as well as powerful. These chips will be fabricated on the 5nm manufacturing process, which is a notable upgrade over 7nm Snapdragon 765G. There will be new Kryo 6xx cores, although there's no mention of core arrangement.

As for the RAM, the Snapdragon 775 series could support LPDDR4X RAM at speeds of 2400MHz. Additionally, OEMs can also choose 3200MHz LPDDR5 RAM. The latter should help with performance-oriented devices and will most likely be reserved for the Snapdragon 775G gaming version. Support for UFS 3.1 two-lane Gear 4 storage will also be present on these chips.

The ISP itself is getting an upgrade. Those complaining about the lack of 4K video recording at 60 fps will be happy to see the support coming to the Snapdragon 775 series. The new Spectra 570 ISP is also said to support a triple camera arrangement, supporting up to 28-megapixel sensors all at once.

When it comes to connectivity, the Snapdragon 775 series will support LTE Cat 18 and gain support for mmWave 5G networks. There is also said to be a support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth Milan, and 802.11ax Wi-Fi. The chipset will also gain support the WCD9380 and WCD9385 audio chips.

As of now, Qualcomm has no official details to reveal on these chips, and hence, we suggest you should take all of this with a pinch of salt. Qualcomm’s premium chip lineup is more diverse this year than before. The Snapdragon 888 is reserved for high-end phones while the Snapdragon 870 is aimed at the “flagship-killer” category of phones. The Snapdragon 775 series, if it launches, could help bring faster performance with 5G connectivity to more affordable devices.