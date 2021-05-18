Snapdragon 778G launches for Android phones, to support 144Hz display

Qualcomm is coming up with new mobile chips faster than ever and the latest one to join the company’s expansive lineup is the Snapdragon 778G. Essentially touted to be a lesser variant of the more powerful Snapdragon 780G chip, the 778G brings a lot of the high-end features that one can expect from Snapdragon 800 series powered smartphones. Also Read - This Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally: Report

Before we go into the specs, several rumours have already mentioned that the Snapdragon 778G chip will make its debut on the Honor 50, an upcoming smartphone. As of now, no other brand has come forward to claim using this chip but it seems we could be seeing more of this as we go ahead into 2021. Also Read - Snapdragon 888 Pro under testing for launch after July but there could be a problem

Snapdragon 778G chip revealed

The Snapdragon 778G 5G gets a Cortex-A78 processor with a Kryo 670 CPU clocked at 2.4GHz. This is accompanied by the Adreno 642L graphics unit that also gets support for Vulkan 1.1, OpenGL 3S 3.1, OpenCL 2.0 FP, HDR10+, and HDR10. The Snapdragon 778G uses a triple 14-bit Spectra 570 ISP that supports up to 192-megapixel single camera, up to 36-megapixel + 22-megapixel dual-camera system, and up to 22-megapixel triple camera system. The ISP also gets support for 10-bit HDR HEIF / HEIC photo capture, AI-based autofocus, multi-frame noise reduction, 720p/240fps slow-motion video shooting, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G SoC announced, will offer faster download speeds and more power

Qualcomm is using the 6th generation AI engine on the Hexagon 770 processor that claims to deliver 12 TOPS of performance. As usual, it gets several Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon 778G chip can support up to Full HD+ resolution displays with refresh rates of up to 144Hz. The chip also supports 10-bit colour and Rec2020 color gamut.

There’s support for 5G connectivity and that is made possible using the Snapdragon X53 5G modem-RF system with peak download speeds of 3.3Gbps. There’s support for both mmWave and sub-6 GHz 5G spectrums. Other wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and dual-frequency GPS. Wired connectivity support includes USB 3.1 and USB-C.

Qualcomm has also baked in support for Qualcomm 3D Sonic and 3D Sonic Max fingerprint scanners. Those looking for faster-charging solutions will be happy to know that the Snapdragon 778G gets support for faster Quick Charge 5 technology, which means you can expect phones with this chip to get support for 100W fast charging systems.