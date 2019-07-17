A number of Chinese smartphone makers have just teased new devices with the new Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. These teasers come just days after the semiconductor giant Qualcomm announced the SoC in the market. The teasers also come after Asus revealed that it’s upcoming Asus ROG Phone 2 will be the first device with the SoC. The companies that posted the teaser include Black Shark, Lenovo, iQOO by Vivo and Vivo NEX. It is likely that all these companies may be working on new smartphones with the said Snapdragon 855 SoC. Most of the companies posted these teasers on the Chinese social media website Weibo.

Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC details

The Snapdragon 855 Plus processor is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 855 SoC. It follows the same 7nm process introduced with its predecessor. The processor still features an octa-core configuration with custom Kryo 485 cores. However, here the processor runs at an overclocked 2.96Hz processor instead of the 2.84GHz on the Snapdragon 855. The higher clock frequency should aid in heavy workloads and will particularly benefit the gamers. Qualcomm also claims the new processor improves graphic performance by 15 percent. The processor also sports an overclocked Adreno 640 GPU to achieve this improvement in performance.

Qualcomm also claims that faster Kryo cores on the Snapdragon 855 Plus deliver a 4.2 percent performance gain over the existing Snapdragon 855. The new mobile platform arrives ahead of the launch of a new flagship processor towards the end of this year. The mid-year refresh will allow OEMs to build even more powerful flagship smartphones. Talking a look at the specifications, it is likely that most smartphone companies will add the new SoC in their upcoming gaming smartphones. It is worth recalling that such a move is not in line with Qualcomm generally does.

The first time that the company did a proper mid-year refresh with the Snapdragon 821 back in 2016. In addition to these companies, Realme has already posted a similar teaser about a new smartphone with 855 Plus. We are not sure about the exact launch date for these smartphones.

