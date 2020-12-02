Snapdragon 888 announced: A list of upcoming smartphones

It has been a few hours since Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 888 and there’s already a bunch of OEMs announcing new smartphones using the chip. The exact performance details are yet to come on the Snapdragon 888 but so far, it seems like a notable upgrade over the older Snapdragon 865 chip. The new chip offers better machine learning capabilities and improved image processing, among others. Also Read - This is the Realme Race smartphone with Snapdragon 888

The improved chip makes for a notable leap in performance and it is obvious for OEMs to get the most out of it. Xiaomi was one of the first ones to announce the Mi 11 flagship using the device while Oppo and a few other brands also announced their upcoming flagships. Moreover, there are a couple of gaming smartphones making use of the newer Adreno GPU.

Upcoming Snapdragon 888 smartphones

Xiaomi Mi 11

The Xiaomi Mi 11 was one of the biggest announcements at the Snapdragon Summit. Xiaomi says the Mi 11 will bring cutting-edge technologies and top-notch features. None of the features are known yet but leaks suggest a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera sensor, 6GB RAM for the base model and Android 11 as the underlying operating system.

Oppo Find X series new generation

The Oppo Find X2 Pro was one of the leading devices of 2020 and Oppo wants to do the same in 2021 with the next-gen Find X devices. Expected to be called the Find X3, the device will use the Snapdragon 888 platform. Not much is known about the device yet but we expect a great camera experience along with an eye-catching design.

Nubia Red Magic 6, Nubia Z, ZTE Axon 30

ZTE is coming up with three new premium phones using the Snapdragon 888 platform. There’s the Nubia Red Magic 6 gaming smartphone that could be among the most powerful gaming phones to buy next year. The Nubia Z could be a conventional (non-gaming) device from the company while under the ZTE tag, you can expect the Axon 30 flagship. For reference, the Axon 20 was the phone featuring an in-display selfie camera.

Other unannounced smartphones

One of the most anticipated phones with the Snapdragon 888 platform is the OnePlus 9 series. The OnePlus 9 series is coming up with three devices and all of them are expected to get the newest chip, suggest the leaks. Samsung’s name wasn’t present in the partners’ list at the Snapdragon Summit but we can expect to see the US versions of the next-gen Galaxy S21 using the 888 chip.

Motorola could announce its successor to the Edge+ flagship device for next year. Asus could be using it later in the year in the ROG Phone 4 as well as the next-gen ZenFone flagship. Realme and Vivo are also in the pipeline to use the chip in their flagship devices later in the year.