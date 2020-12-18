Snapdragon 888 benchmark scores revealed by Qualcomm

A few weeks ago, Qualcomm released the Snapdragon 888 as its next best chipset that you can find in the flagship phones for 2020. At the time, Qualcomm revealed some of the features of the chip but did not reveal the benchmarks as well as the CPU details, for reasons only known to Qualcomm. Better late than never, Qualcomm has now shared the remaining details as well as synthetic benchmark scores for the Snapdragon 888 and it all looks promising. Also Read - Three Android OS upgrades, four years of support coming to Snapdragon 888 & future Qualcomm chips

Qualcomm has tested the new chip on a Snapdragon reference design, which is essentially a prototype device that Qualcomm recommends to deliver the best balance between performance and power efficiency in a daily scenario. The device was then run on popular benchmark platforms such as AnTuTu, GeekBench, GFX Bench, Ludashi AIMark, AITuTu, MLPerf, and Procon. The numbers it has thrown up are highly promising.

Snapdragon 888 benchmark scores revealed

Snapdragon 888 benchmark scores revealed

According to the data shared by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 888 reference design smartphone has aced almost all benchmark platforms, as expected. On AnTuTu, the reference design managed to get a score of 735439, which is distant ahead of the Kirin 9000-powered Huawei Mate 40 Pro with a score of 661059. Do note that this score can go only upwards if OEMs can tune the performance better on their handsets.

On GeekBench Single Core, the Snapdragon 888 managed to score 1135 whereas on Multi Core, it got 3794. On GFXBench 5.0 Aztec Ruins Vulkan, the average score it masses was 86 whereas in Manhattan 3.0, it got 169. Ludashi AIMark awarded it a score of 217223 whereas AITuTu gave it 911883. For the rest of the test scores, you can check out the attached scoresheet below.

The Snapdragon 888 is using Kryo 680 CPU cores that promises a 25 percent upgrade in overall CPU performance over last year’s Snapdragon 865. The performance core is cloaked at a maximum of 2.8GHz, with some of the cores based on the new ARM Cortex-X1. For graphics, the Snapdragon 888 relies on the Adreno 660 GPU that promises 35 percent faster graphics than the previous iteration. Qualcomm says the Adreno 660 can either be tuned to get the maximum performance with a larger thermal envelope on gaming phones, or sustained performance on regular flagship devices.

They have completely re-designed 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with the new Qualcomm Hexagon 780 processor delivers a combined 26 TOPS, a 73 percent increase vs the previous generation.

Qualcomm says you can expect the Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone to surface in the first few months of 2021. Of course, the hint is towards the Galaxy S20 series from Samsung as well as the Xiaomi Mi 11 series.