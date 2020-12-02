comscore Snapdragon 888 is the ultimate chip for 2021 flagships | BGR India
News

Snapdragon 888 is the flagship chip for 2021 premium Android phones: Here are all details

Mobiles

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform as its best chip for next-year’s flagship Android phones.

Snapdragon 888

At the Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2020, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 888 chip – the flagship chip for next-generation Android smartphones. Like every year, Qualcomm is promising notable all-round improvements over the outgoing Snapdragon 865. The CPU details remain unknown but it is the rest of the stuff that’s seemingly going to improve performance benchmarks in 2021 Android flagships. Also Read - Realme announces Race smartphone with Snapdragon 888 chipset

Before we dive into the limited details of the chip, you should know that a bunch of smartphone manufacturers from across the globe have already confirmed launching phones with the Snapdragon 888. Starting 2021, you will see Snapdragon 888-equipped smartphones from Asus, Black Shark, Lenovo, LG, Meizu, Motorola, Nubia, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo, Sharp, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Esports tournament comes to India: Check prizes, details

Xiaomi even went ahead to confirm its Mi 11 flagship smartphone being powered by the Snapdragon 888 chip. Also Read - Oppo and Xiaomi could start using Samsung Exynos chips by 2021

Snapdragon 888 details

Qualcomm, for now, has kept the details of the new CPU under wraps and we don’t have any information on what kind of percentage boosts we can expect in terms of raw performance. However, Qualcomm revealed all the other areas where the Snapdragon 888 is an improvement over 865.

-The Snapdragon 888 now gets an integrated 5G modem, which should hint at lower component prices and therefore, at lower prices for the end-consumer. There’s a Snapdragon X60 5G modem onboard that supports both mmWave and sub-6 5G networks, 5G carrier aggregation, global multi-SIM, stand alone, non-stand alone, and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing.

-The updated Qualcomm Hexagon processor with a 6th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine promises better AI performance than before. The new chip is rated at 26TOPS of AI processing performance, which is much higher than the recently announced Apple M1 chip. There’s also second generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub, which incorporates lower-power always-on AI processing.

-The Adreno GPU is now capable for 144 fps gaming and gets all of the existing Snapdragon Elite Gaming features such as updateable GPU drivers and Desktop Forward rendering.

-”With the faster gigapixel speed Qualcomm Spectra ISP, users can capture photos and videos at 2.7 gigapixels per second or roughly 120 photos at 12-megapixel resolution—up to 35 percent faster than the previous generation,” says Qualcomm for the imaging part.

  • Published Date: December 2, 2020 9:30 AM IST

