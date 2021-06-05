comscore Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use new 4nm fabrication process
  • Home
  • News
  • Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process
News

Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process

News

Qualcomm’s successor to the Snapdragon 888 SoC for 2022 is expected to use the 4nm fabrication process and a newer X65 5G modem.

iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R

Phones using the Snapdragon 888 and 870 chips

The Snapdragon 888 is currently the most powerful SoC you can see on a 2021 smartphone. With its 5nm fabrication and high-performance Kryo cores, it has got the performance that needs to be taken care of. However, a successor to the Snapdragon 888 is coming later this year as an annual upgrade, and leaks suggest Qualcomm may have big upgrades planned for it. Also Read - iQOO 7 with Snapdragon 888, triple rear cameras launched: Price, specs

The Snapdragon 888 successor is expected to be fabricated on the 4nm process, which could give it a major performance upgrade. Apart from the usual upgrades to the CPU cores and GPU, the SoC will also get a new 5G modem, dubbed the Snapdragon X65 5G modem. There’s still no clarity on the name of the chip as well as its launch date. Also Read - Redmi K40 with Snapdragon 888 to launch next month: Report

Snapdragon 888 successor details leak

The CPU on the new chip is said to get the Kryo 780 cores built on the ARM Cortex v9 technology. This will be paired with the Adreno 730 GPU, which is expected to offer a substantial leap in graphics performance. The camera department will rely on a Spectra 680 ISP, the details of which are yet to be revealed officially. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 dominates AnTuTu for December 2020 with its Snapdragon 888 chip

Snapdragon 888

The Snapdragon X65 5G modem itself is expected to offer massive improvements in network speeds. The modem is said to support download speeds of up to 10GBps instead of the X60’s 7GBps. The chip will also support Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Since it is June and there’s some time until Qualcomm’s usual December announcement, we suggest you take this with a pinch of salt, despite the leak coming from noted tipster Evan Blass. The world of smartphones is still warming up to the Snapdragon 888 chip, with more of them opting for the more cost-effective Snapdragon 870 chip.

The competition in the smartphone SoC market is heating up this year, with Samsung announcing promising developments for its Exynos chips. Samsung has joined hands with AMD to develop a mobile GPU system based on the RDNA architecture. While more details are yet to be revealed, the next-gen Exynos could help with increased gaming performances. Similarly, Google is working on its own Whitechapel chip for use in the Pixel 6 series.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 5, 2021 12:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process
News
Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look at official photos: New colours, design

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look at official photos: New colours, design

Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launches in India: Price, specs, etc

Wearables

Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launches in India: Price, specs, etc

5G JioPhone launch could be around Diwali this year, price to be around Rs 3,500

News

5G JioPhone launch could be around Diwali this year, price to be around Rs 3,500

Vivo Y73 could launch in India within a week; renders leaked

Mobiles

Vivo Y73 could launch in India within a week; renders leaked

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look at official photos: New colours, design

Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launches in India: Price, specs, etc

5G JioPhone launch could be around Diwali this year, price to be around Rs 3,500

Vivo Y73 could launch in India within a week; renders leaked

Twitter Blue FAQs: What is it? How much does it cost? Is free Twitter going away?

WhatsApp multi-device feature explained: How will it work, when is the release?

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Which one to choose?

Poparazzi is a photo-sharing app that doesn't let you post selfies

Related Topics

Related Stories

Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process

News

Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process
IQOO 7 with Snapdragon 888 launched

Mobiles

IQOO 7 with Snapdragon 888 launched
Redmi K40 to launch next month: Report

Mobiles

Redmi K40 to launch next month: Report
Xiaomi Mi 11 dominates AnTuTu for December 2020

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 dominates AnTuTu for December 2020
Redmi cheapest Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone leaked

News

Redmi cheapest Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Battlefield 6: रिलीज से पहले लीक हुआ gameplay, स्क्रीनशॉट्स में दिखी sci-fi गेमिंग की झलक

Twitter ने उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू का अकाउंट फिर किया वेरिफाइड, सुबह हटाया था Blue Tick

Realme लाएगी 10 हजार से कम कीमत में 5G स्मार्टफोन, माधव सेठ ने किया कंफर्म

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 25 इस दिन हो रहा है खत्म, फ्री में मिलेंगे ये रिवार्ड्स

Poco M3 Pro 5G की फ्लिपकार्ट पर होगी बिक्री, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और कीमत

Latest Videos

How To Book Vaccine Slot via Telegram Channels

News

How To Book Vaccine Slot via Telegram Channels
How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp

Features

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp
Realme X7 Max 5G review: The leap pays off this time

Reviews

Realme X7 Max 5G review: The leap pays off this time
Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021

Features

Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021

News

Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process
News
Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look at official photos: New colours, design

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look at official photos: New colours, design
Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launches in India: Price, specs, etc

Wearables

Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launches in India: Price, specs, etc
5G JioPhone launch could be around Diwali this year, price to be around Rs 3,500

News

5G JioPhone launch could be around Diwali this year, price to be around Rs 3,500
Vivo Y73 could launch in India within a week; renders leaked

Mobiles

Vivo Y73 could launch in India within a week; renders leaked

new arrivals in india

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers