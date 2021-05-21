Snap's new Spectacles looks ambitious, lets users see the world in augmented reality

Snap is going all out and really big in augmented reality. At its last night’s virtual event, Snap unveils new Spectacles glasses but unfortunately no one will be able to buy it right now, in fact possibly, in future as well. The new Spectacles glasses is the company’s fourth-generation Spectacles and first true augmented reality glasses. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel believes the new Spectacles will be as ubiquitous a smartphones in the near future. Also Read - Snapchat for iOS finally supports dark mode: How to enable?

The company showed a demo of the new Spectacles glasses and how it shows the world around you in augmented reality during the virtual event. The demo showed virtual butterflies fluttering over colourful plants and the landing in Spiegel’s hand. That looks really exciting, isn’t it? Also Read - Snapchat includes Ludo Club as new Snap Game: Here's how to play

Also Read - Snapchat's parent company could launch AR-enabled glasses and a drone soon

A look at Snap’s new Spectacles

The first and second generation of Spectacles unveiled in 2016 and 2018, respectively, appeared more like sunglasses with a single camera in the corner of the frame. The latest one looks unique and ambitious. The new Spectacles features dual waveguide displays that can superimpose AR effects created with the help of Snapchat’s software tools. The frame includes four built-in microphones, two stereo speakers, and a built-in touchpad. There are front cameras that help the glasses detect objects and surfaces you’re looking at.

The two front cameras use the software Snap built for mobile phone Lenses. The cameras are capable of automatically detecting physical surfaces and superimpose effects in a way that doesn’t obstruct the real world. “I just think that the next generation of Spectacles can help unlock a new way to use AR hands-free, and the ability to really roam around with your eyes looking up at the horizon, out at the world,” Spiegel told The Verge.

Snap reveals that the fourth generation of Spectacles is developed by the Snap Lab, which reportedly is also working on a camera drone. The new Spectacles weigh around 134 grams, which is almost over double the weight of the previous version. The new Spectacles is designed to be worn indoors as well as outdoors with up to 2,000 nits of display brightness but at the expense of battery life.

Just like previous generation Spectacles, the new one will also not be available for consumers. Snap highlights that it is giving the Spectacles to some AR effects creators through an application program online.