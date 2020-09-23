Snokor has launched new audio devices in India. These are iRocker Stix true wireless earbuds and a Bass Drops wired earphones. Interested buyers can get the new audio products via Amazon.in. The wireless earbuds will cost you Rs 1,499 and the wired one comes with a price tag of Rs 449. Also Read - Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review: Decent value-for-money TWS earbuds at Rs 1,499

Snokor iRocker Stix, Bass Drops earphones: Features

The Snokor iRocker Stix will be sold in black and white color options. As for the features, it comes equipped with Bluetooth v5.0. They offer support for HD calling and quick pairing. Both the earbuds have an independent chip design, so switching between single or double earphone mode will be easier. The earbuds feature large 14.2mm dynamic bass boost drivers. The company is claiming that the new earbuds will offer “powerful bass which has been optimized as per Indian audience requirement.”

It has a frequency range of 20Hz-20,000Hz. As per the company, each earbud weighs just about 4gm and are skin-friendly. They come in a square-shaped miniature case. The Snokor iRocker Stix is ideal for sports and endurance activities. They come with multifunctional button control. The wireless earbuds even come with support for voice assistants. To summon the virtual assistant, one just needs to long press either of the earbuds buttons to activate.

The case has a 300mAh battery and the earbuds feature a 40mAh battery capacity. Snokor is claiming that users will get up to 16 hours of playtime with the case. The charging case has a Type-C port. The company is asserting that the case will be able to fully charge the audio product within 1.5 hours.

As for the wireless earphones, the brand says that the 14.3mm bass boost drivers can deliver 2x powerful bass. The earphones come with a button control feature that allows you to play/pause music or handle calls. The wired earphones support voice assistant. One just needs to press and hold the button for 2 seconds to activate the voice assistant. This audio product is available in three color variants – Red, Green, and Black.