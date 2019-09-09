The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) revealed on Monday that its Chairman K. Sivan does not have any personal account on social media. ISRO said in a tweet: “It is noticed that accounts in the name of Kailasavadivoo Sivan are operational on many social media. This is to clarify that Dr. K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO, does not have any personal accounts.”

Meanwhile, ISRO officials said that any update on Chandrayaan-2 mission, including the status of the moon lander Vikram that crash-landed on the lunar surface on Saturday, will be announced on the organization’s website. Chandrayaan 2 Moon lander Vikram was all set to finally land on the Moon 47 days after leaving the Earth. Unfortunately, the ground station lost communication with India’s moon lander Vikram. This happened while the lander was descending towards the Moon.

Later, ISRO chief K Sivan said that the space agency was able to locate the Vikram lander on the surface of the moon. “We’ve found the location of Vikram Lander on lunar surface & orbiter has clicked a thermal image of Lander. But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact. It will be communicated soon”, the ISRO chief said. “It must have been a hard landing. We do not know if the Vikram module was damaged during the landing on the Lunar surface,” the ISRO chairman further added.

The link between Chandrayaan-2 and control center was lost when the lander was at an altitude of 2.1 km. It was on the moon’s South Pole where it was due to land. PM Narendra Modi on told ISRO scientists not to lose confidence after communication with the Vikram lander was lost.

Interacting with the gloomy-faced scientists at the control room of the ISTRAC, the Prime Minister said: “Whatever you have done till now is no mean feat.” “The nation is proud of you. You all have served the nation and done a great service to science and mankind. Move ahead with lots of courage. I am with you, hope for the best,” he said.

– With inputs from IANS