'Social network-like functionality' to arrive on Messages with iOS 16

Next month on June 6, Apple will host its annual event for developers – WWDC 2022. At the event, Apple is expected to announce the iOS 16, iPad OS 16, tvOS 16, macOS 13, and watchOS 9. The much-anticipated iOS 16 is likely to get new features, while the tvOS 16 and macOS 13 are also said to get a few improvements. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has shed light on a new feature coming to the iOS 16 that will revolve around the audio messages on iPhones and has also revealed that the macOS will bring redesigned apps, while the new tvOS will have some smart-home-centric features.

Social network features for iOS, smart home features redesigned apps for tvOS and macOS

Gurman reveals that the upcoming iOS 16, which is just a few days away from launch, will bring some social network-like functionality. It will be particularly for the audio messages on iPhones. Unfortunately, he didn't reveal what exactly will be the feature or how it will work.

In addition to this, he also shared that the upcoming tvOS for the Apple TV will bring more smart-home tie-ins, so expect more features relating to the smart home for the Apple TV. As for the Mac, Gurman says that the macOS will bring redesigned apps and will also have an overhaul to System Preferences making it look more like the Settings on iOS. With macOS 13, users may be able to tweak settings for each app individually like on iOS.

Other than this, the Health app available on iOS isn’t coming to the Mac or iPad, as of now. But on iOS 16, it will be updated with new features. Having said that, the new features of the Health app will work with Apple Watch.

Apart from this, the Gurman recently confirmed that the much-awaited Always-On-Display will finally be released for iPhones with the new iOS 16. However, it will be only available for the Pro models.

“I’m told iOS 16 builds in future support for an always-on lock screen, something Apple was originally planning for the last year’s iPhone 13. This would allow the iPhone to turn down the frame rate significantly on the lock screen and display quickly glanceable information – similar to the newer Apple Watches.”