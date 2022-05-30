comscore 'Social network-like functionality' to arrive on Messages with iOS 16
  • Home
  • News
  • Social Network Like Functionality To Arrive On Messages With Ios 16 Tvos And Macos Features Revealed
News

'Social network-like functionality' to arrive on Messages with iOS 16, tvOS and macOS features revealed

News

iOS 16 is said to bring a new 'social network-like functionality' to messages, particularly around audio messages on iPhone.

iphone 14 3

Next month on June 6, Apple will host its annual event for developers – WWDC 2022. At the event, Apple is expected to announce the iOS 16, iPad OS 16, tvOS 16, macOS 13, and watchOS 9. The much-anticipated iOS 16 is likely to get new features, while the tvOS 16 and macOS 13 are also said to get a few improvements. Now, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has shed light on a new feature coming to the iOS 16 that will revolve around the audio messages on iPhones and has also revealed that the macOS will bring redesigned apps, while the new tvOS will have some smart-home-centric features. Also Read - Apple to bring Always-on-Display feature to iPhone 14 Pro models with iOS 16

Social network features for iOS, smart home features redesigned apps for tvOS and macOS

Gurman reveals that the upcoming iOS 16, which is just a few days away from launch, will bring some social network-like functionality. It will be particularly for the audio messages on iPhones. Unfortunately, he didn’t reveal what exactly will be the feature or how it will work. Also Read - Facebook’s dark mode has disappeared for some iPhone users

In addition to this, he also shared that the upcoming tvOS for the Apple TV will bring more smart-home tie-ins, so expect more features relating to the smart home for the Apple TV. As for the Mac, Gurman says that the macOS will bring redesigned apps and will also have an overhaul to System Preferences making it look more like the Settings on iOS. With macOS 13, users may be able to tweak settings for each app individually like on iOS. Also Read - Forgot your Apple ID password? Here’s how to reset it

Other than this, the Health app available on iOS isn’t coming to the Mac or iPad, as of now. But on iOS 16, it will be updated with new features. Having said that, the new features of the Health app will work with Apple Watch.

Apart from this, the Gurman recently confirmed that the much-awaited Always-On-Display will finally be released for iPhones with the new iOS 16. However, it will be only available for the Pro models.

“I’m told iOS 16 builds in future support for an always-on lock screen, something Apple was originally planning for the last year’s iPhone 13. This would allow the iPhone to turn down the frame rate significantly on the lock screen and display quickly glanceable information – similar to the newer Apple Watches.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 30, 2022 12:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple may launch redesigned M2 MacBook Air at the upcoming WWDC 2022
Laptops
Apple may launch redesigned M2 MacBook Air at the upcoming WWDC 2022
Here's how the upcoming new Ambassador electric car may look like: Check images

Photo Gallery

Here's how the upcoming new Ambassador electric car may look like: Check images

Reliance Jio brings phone connectivity to Kedarnath trek route

Telecom

Reliance Jio brings phone connectivity to Kedarnath trek route

Snapchat introduces the new Shared Stories feature, here's how to use it

How To

Snapchat introduces the new Shared Stories feature, here's how to use it

How to download a Masked Aadhaar card to keep personal data safe

How To

How to download a Masked Aadhaar card to keep personal data safe

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

'Social network-like functionality' to arrive on Messages with iOS 16

Apple may launch redesigned M2 MacBook Air at the upcoming WWDC 2022

Here's how the upcoming new Ambassador electric car may look like: Check images

Hindustan Motors Ambassador car all set to make a comeback as EV: Detailed image gallery

Reliance Jio brings phone connectivity to Kedarnath trek route

What is Predator spyware and how can you protect yourself

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

चौंकाने वाला खुलासा! हर दूसरे भारतीय की प्राइवेट फोन कॉल हो रही ट्रैक, जानें कैसे बचें?

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Code 30 May 2022: आज फ्री में क्लेम करें Gloo Wall Skins

Jio ने केदारनाथ में शुरू की 4G मोबाइल सर्विस, तीर्थयात्री कर सकेंगे वीडियो कॉल

Privacy Policy की वजह से एक बार फिर से विवादों में WhatsApp, CCI ने की जांच

Instagram के क्लोज फ्रेंड्स को टक्कर देने के लिए Twitter ला रहा 'Circle', जानें ये कैसे करेगा काम

Latest Videos

Facebook will now let users able to manage who sees their posts

News

Facebook will now let users able to manage who sees their posts
iQOO Neo6 Smartphone is here, Check out the First Impressions #iQOONeo6

Hands On

iQOO Neo6 Smartphone is here, Check out the First Impressions #iQOONeo6
Instagram '1 Minute Music' tracks launched in India to make longer Reels Watch Video to know more

News

Instagram '1 Minute Music' tracks launched in India to make longer Reels Watch Video to know more
New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details

News

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999