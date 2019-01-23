comscore
Social status main driver of Indians to travel: Study

Social status, and not any other interest like discovering a new locale, is the over-riding factor that drives a vast majority of Indians (75 percent of those polled) who undertake a leisure travel, says a report.

A majority of Indians (88 percent) also travel to ‘give themselves some time to relax,’ says a study by Booking.com.

Indians also seem most tempted by nostalgia as 80 percent of those surveyed travel to ‘rediscover past good times’, 79 percent ‘to experience a simpler lifestyle’ and 76 percent ‘to get away from the demands at home’, while for 75 percent its about ‘going to places where their friends have not been to.’

For 75 percent of Indonesians and 80 percent of the Filipinos also say they travel ‘to places, where their friends have not been to’.

The online study was carried out among 53,492 from 31 countries, of whom 1,852 were Indians, between October 16 and November 12, 2018.

For most nationalities, the top motivation to travel is to get some downtime, the study said.

It reveals that 85 percent of global travellers, ‘giving myself time to relax’ is an important motivation to travel. However, Danish and the French travellers are taken by ‘being free to act how I feel’.

Further, it reveals that the Argentineans (73 percent) are most easily tempted by ‘nostalgia to rediscover past good times’, while 83 percent Chinese and 76 percent of the Taiwanese polled attach relatively high importance to ‘experiencing a simpler lifestyle.’

Japanese (66 percent), Germans (72 percent) and Hongkongers (80 percent) are most likely to travel to ‘get away from the demands at home’.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.

